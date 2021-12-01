LaSalud.mx.- In order to raise awareness and reflect on the medical importance of laboratories and honor the pharmacists of the Americas, December 1 was decreed as the Pan American Pharmacy Day. This celebration is held to commemorate the First Pan American Congress of Pharmacy held in Havana in 1948.

The important thing about that meeting was that it laid the foundations of the pharmacy as part of the health system in the region and marked a milestone in the medical reality of the territory. In addition, in that year the fundamentals of the work of the pharmacist, an important role in the health care system, were projected.

