Starting February 26, 2022, the Pokémon GO Tour: Johto will be available has two modalities: with admission or free, however, you will also have a special face-to-face event. It is the first face-to-face experience, of which we will tell you all the details in this section of our complete guide to Pokémon GO.

Face-to-face experience in Pokémon GO

Back to Kanto, after enjoying the Tour event of Pokémon GO: Johto, Coaches from only some cities can participate in the face-to-face event, February 27, 2022. It’s a separate experience from Johto’s main event, so it’s optional – you can participate in one, the other, or both.

Tickets will be available in the App Store with a cost of $ 11.99 plus applicable fees, but they cannot be purchased with Pokécoins and are non-refundable. Details and global locations for the Pokémon GO: Johto post-Tour event will be provided later.

The means of communicating the respective information of the face-to-face event of the Pokémon GO: Johto Tour will be sent to the emails after the subscription of the push notifications or through social networks. Too there are certain regulations that must be respected by the health authorities, since it is a face-to-face event.

In-person event ‌del‌ ‌Tour‌ ‌de‌ ‌Pokémon‌ ‌GO: ‌ ‌Johto‌.

Being the first face-to-face experience, Pokémon GO trainers and developers will try meet high expectations to be expected. It is the face-to-face union of the gamer community of some cities, which will give a lot to talk about in the month of the event and about what we cannot stop being excited about.