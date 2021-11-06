Oncology.mx.- Institutional authorities of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) informed mothers and fathers of children with cancer that this institution will carry out various actions to strengthen the care of pediatric oncological patients at the Hospital General de Zona con Medicina Familiar (HGZ / MF) No. 1 of San Luis Potosí.

During the fifty-ninth meeting, Dr. Francisco Javier Ortiz Nesme, Head of Medical Services Services of the Decentralized Administrative Operation Body (OOAD) of San Luis Potosí, pointed out that the hospital authorities agreed to carry out regular visits in the areas of oncology and hematology, in order to offer information and attend to the relatives of pediatric cancer patients early.

In a virtual meeting, he explained that the health personnel for the care of patients of the State Reference Center for the Care of Boys and Girls with Cancer (ONCOCREAN) was increased and it was agreed to reinforce as soon as possible various processes that strengthen the comprehensive service in this unit.

Turn the doctor Enrique Lopez Aguilar, National Coordinator of Oncology, explained that various areas of opportunity detected for the drug supply process were reviewed, focusing on drug purchases through the analysis of the Average Monthly Consumption (CPM).

He added that it was agreed to reinforce the activation of the pharmacy committees, to hold a meeting between the head of Pediatrics, the doctors in the area and the parents of children with cancer, with the aim of maintaining communication and providing comprehensive support to the treatment and care of minors.

At the same time, Oscar Reyes Miguel, coordinator of Digital Services and Information for Health and Administration of the IMSS, indicated that on Thursday, October 21, he began scheduling appointments for the Blood Banks of the National Medical Centers of La Raza and Siglo XXI, through the page https://bancodesangre.imss.gob.mx.

In monitoring the registry of cancer patients, in the last week 124 people were registered on the platform, reaching a total of 6,994; of them, 42% are pediatric and 58 adults, same who receive care in 51 IMSS hospitals. The agreements of this session were to follow up on various specific cases and the report on the operation of the elevators at the La Raza National Medical Center (CMN).

The IMSS was attended by the doctor Célida Duque Molina, Director of Medical Benefits; Borsalino González Andrade, Director of Administration; the doctor Beatriz Maldonado Almaraz, coordinator of UMAE; the doctor Carlos Quezada Sanchez, head of the Control Office; teacher Fabiana Maribel Zepeda Arias, Head of the Division of Nursing Programs; and Jorge de Anda Garcia, head of the Supply Control Coordination.

In addition to Jose Luis Velasco Ruiz, head of the Supply Supervision and Control Division; Shadai Sánchez Osorio, Coordinator of Accounting and Expenditure Procedures; the doctor Rocío Cárdenas Navarrete, director of the Hospital de Pediatría CMN Siglo XXI; the doctor Guillermo Careaga Reyna, director of the General Hospital CMN La Raza; as well as authorities of the Hospital General Regional No. 20 of Tijuana, Baja California, and of the HGZ / MF No. 1 of San Luis Potosí.

