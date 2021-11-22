The Technical Council of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) approved the allocation of a bag of up to 35 million pesos to the relatives of the 16 patients of the General Hospital of Zone No. 5 who died as a result of the overflowing of the Tula River, in Hidalgo.

On September 6, the hospital was flooded and due to a power failure left 16 patients with Covid-19 without respiratory support, which ultimately led to their death.

Read: Flooding of the Tula hospital was due to the drainage of dams: Conagua

In an agreement published in the Official Gazette of the Federation, the IMSS approved a Comprehensive Care Plan (PIA) that includes student scholarships, up to the age of 25, as appropriate, and other types of financial support for families.

“It is necessary to establish the PIA that contemplates the measures and support for the family nuclei of the 16 deceased persons, which must be directed to give continuity or rebuild their life project,” established the IMSS.

Read: ‘They only come to take the photo’: victims in Tula accuse the government’s neglect

Among the support that the relatives will receive are: funeral expenses, transfers to medical and psychological care units, for food and accommodation, for subsistence, and to process the granting of widow’s and orphan’s pensions.

“The IMSS seeks to recognize and restore the dignity of the Family Nuclei, in order to clarify the facts that gave rise to the Event, for which it collaborates with various authorities so that the corresponding responsibilities are determined and the Family Nuclei is guaranteed access to justice and the truth ”.

Similarly, the health and federal authorities agreed to relocate the hospital in order for it to operate by the second half of next year.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed