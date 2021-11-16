The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) performed 1,365 transplants from April 18 to November 5. This represents a productivity of 166 percent compared to procedures performed during 2020. This, thanks to the Social Security Health Services Reactivation Plan, highlighted the Social Security Organ, Tissue and Cell Donation and Transplantation coordinator, doctor Pedro Paz Solís.

621 kidney transplants have been performed

He said that between April and November of this year 621 kidney transplants have been performed. As well as 514 from the cornea, 177 from hematopoietic progenitor cells (bone marrow), 41 from the liver and 12 from the heart.

He said that in 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, 850 procedures were carried out. In which priority was given to transplants called National Emergencies for liver and heart, vital organs to avoid the death of patients. As well as Priority Allocations for cornea, where there is a risk of losing the eye.

Dr. Paz Solís highlighted that the Directorate of Medical Benefits (DPM) designed this Service Reactivation Plan. Which included organ donation and transplantation, through the dissemination of protocols and guidelines by email, official letters, communications and direct visits. With the objective that the doctors will rejoin their donation and transplantation activities, in addition to the return of their physical areas.

“120 days of Recovery of Health Services”

He indicated that with the new Strategy “120 days of Recovery of Health Services” goals were established for kidneys. Of 303 transplants, 177 are taken, that is, 56 percent. For cornea, 323 procedures were proposed and 167 have been carried out, representing 52 percent.

In bone marrow, 95 were projected and there are 51, that is, 54 percent, for a total productivity of more than 55 percent for this period.

Regarding the waiting list of patients, the Social Security specialist said that the IMSS concentrates the largest number of people who require a transplant. Therefore, at the national level, there are 16,167 patients registered in the National Transplant Registry. Of which 14 thousand await kidney, 1,816 cornea, 69 liver and 31 heart.

He said that the Institute initiated biosafety protocols as part of a donation and transplantation subsystem. Where patients are tested for COVID, general guidelines are followed. Such as use of mouth covers, uniforms, healthy distance and constant hand washing in order to protect health personnel and guarantee that transplants are successful, free of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Social Security has 13 transplant programs in High Specialty Medical Units

Dr. Pedro Paz Solís pointed out that Social Security has 13 transplant programs in High Specialty Medical Units. Nine in Second Level Hospitals, more than 212 doctors trained: 56 clinical doctors, 66 surgeons, 33 anesthesiologists. As well as a network of 75 hospitals with 57 hospital donation coordinators.

In addition, he recalled that the IMSS, through the Coordination under his charge, collaborated with the National Transplant Center to develop the guidelines and care protocols for donation and transplantation. In accordance with the epidemiological traffic light established by the Federation.

He urged the population to be voluntary donors and give other people the opportunity to live with quality, inform their family of this decision and register on the website of the National Transplant Center: https://www.gob.mx/cenatra/ or on the IMSS page http://www.imss.gob.mx/salud-en-linea/donacion-organos to be accredited as a voluntary donor.

Related Notes:

China Introduces Crown, First Inhalable COVID Vaccine

EMA approves 2 new treatments for COVID-19 patients

Ivermectin research falsified data on its effectiveness against COVID