Thanks to the work of all health professionals in the country, it has been possible to face the current Covid-19 pandemic. Although in reality there are more situations that must be faced and highly dangerous cases can occur at any time. One of the most recent was attended by specialists from the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) and is worthy of admiration.

Account of what happened

Doctors from the Traumatology Hospital in Magdalena de las Salinas, after 15 surgeries, saved the leg of a 55-year-old man who received an electric shock while working. While due to burns he lost both arms.

The high voltage energy consumed the upper extremities and severely damaged the left leg of the patient José Alfredo. Although this could be preserved even when he lost bone, muscles and vital mobility structures in the knee and especially function, explained Dr. Claudia Berenice Hernández Valverde, a reconstructive plastic surgeon specializing in the area of ​​burns.

He said that due to the burns suffered by the rightful titleholder, radical management was indicated for his left leg, but the multidisciplinary team of specialists did everything possible to save it.

“The option to save that limb was a very long road. In total there were 15 surgeries on the leg, initially it was a debridement to remove all the burned tissue, but the tomography and other imaging studies showed that the patella was burned, so it also had to be removed and we did all the necessary reconstruction ”.

He explained that the knee was stabilized with tissues and local flaps so that José Alfredo could walk again and with the rehabilitation therapies he received, he was able to gain strength, mobility and regain the functions he needs.

The IMSS specialist added that the electric shock burns in the patient had entry and exit in both arms and the left leg. Therefore, both upper limbs had to be amputated. Failure to do so early could lead to irreversible kidney damage and even death.

Other success stories

