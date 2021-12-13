LaSalud.mx .-Within the framework of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) presented the Decalogue of Institutional Policy for the Attention of People with Disabilities, through which good practices in social security will be promoted; He also presented the campaign I am Inclusive to spread messages that promote inclusion from common sense and the practice of daily habits.

During the commemorative event carried out by the IMSS virtually, the general director of the Institute, teacher Zoé Robledo, affirmed that in Mexico there are more than seven million people with some disability condition and reported that for a year it instructed to implement a new policy to guarantee the right to services and constitutional rights.

He detailed that, this year, 208 thousand 702 people They were trained in Inclusion courses on the IMSS platforms, 170% more than in 2020; 80 manuals and normative documents were updated with a perspective of inclusion, and the 35 Delegation Committees on Disability were reactivated in the IMSS Representations in the states.

Zoé Robledo indicated that with the app IMSS Digital para Todos provides services to 2.1 million beneficiaries with a disability, who can carry out 18 procedures and access 30 thousand informative elements; For this work, the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI) recognized this tool as an inclusive application.

In his message, the director of Economic and Social Benefits, doctor Mauricio Hernandez Avila, stressed that this year’s motto “To include is to transform”, represents “More than a simple phrase, it is a reflection of the full conviction to move from a vision aimed at improving aspects of social security”.

He stressed that the right to Economic and Social Benefits, people with disabilities have a very important role, since the Social Welfare policy cannot be conceived without justice towards the population with disabilities.

Dr. Hernández Ávila said that efforts are being redoubled to achieve an institutional policy more in line with the new world paradigms of inclusion, which places the IMSS as a vanguard institution, with a vision based on the law and aimed at social security.

For his part, the head of the Social Benefits Unit, doctor Hector Robles Peiro, announced the creation of two technical teams that during 2022 will develop two strategic projects:

The creation of a Institutional Registry of Persons with Disabilities that allows the identification of this population and the design of policies that guarantee their inclusion and the right to social security; and the Institutional Program for the Inclusion of People with Disabilities, to establish a policy that guarantees their access to social security with equal rights and opportunities, through affirmative actions and without discrimination.

He stated that the inclusion of people with disabilities in the IMSS work agenda “It is no longer a matter of good will, it is a right that people with disabilities have and that we have to attend to.”.

At the time, the head of the Social Welfare Coordination, doctor Maria Magdalena Castro Onofre, stressed that the Decalogue of the Institutional Policy for the Care of People with Disabilities, is based on the recognition of this population and their needs from various perspectives, with priority attention, and detailed the Decalogue:

1. Make up time. The transformation of the IMSS focuses on caring for and encouraging people with disabilities to receive dignified and quality treatment and care.

2. Nobody is left out. Actions that contribute and guarantee comprehensive care for people with disabilities.

3. A house for everyone. Have adequate facilities for people with disabilities, according to their accessibility, mobility and communication needs.

4. Stand up for your people. The IMSS safeguards and promotes the right to work and job training for people with disabilities.

5. No more indifference. The Institute will have an Institutional Registry of its workers and beneficiaries with disabilities.

6. From the present to a future together. Actions are implemented so that disability is not a barrier in the life cycle.

7. Well-being: health of body and mind. Give priority to prevention and health care for people with disabilities to guarantee decent health.

8. Inclusion is the key. Strengthen inclusion strategies through links with government organizations, civil society, companies, and academia.

9. People first, rights first. The IMSS regulations will be harmonized with the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, the legislation and current national regulations.

10. Inclusion strengthens us all. Decision making with research evidence in health and social security. Participation mechanisms include all voices.

Regarding the Soy Inclusnte campaign, Dr. Castro Onofre indicated that she seeks to promote a culture of inclusion through practices and awareness of daily actions that contribute to respect and recognition of the scenarios of this population group.

Through a video, people with and without disabilities were invited to spread messages and photographs on social networks, as well as campaign phrases and use the hashtag #IMSSDisability

For his part, the head of the Deputy Head of the Division of Attention to People with Disabilities, teacher Ruddyt Rosemberg Román Díaz, stressed that on December 3 beyond a celebration, “It is a day to commemorate, reflect and meditate on the opportunities and challenges that people with disabilities face on a daily basis.”.

He added that during the commemorative event, a virtual forum is developed to share the achievements and challenges in the matter of disability, as well as a discussion for the exchange of experiences on topics such as integrative day care centers, Rehabilitation of people with disabilities, CECART: an option for the labor reinsertion, Committee for the Institutional Program on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, among others.

