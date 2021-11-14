At seven months pregnant, Yareli “N” was intubated for complications from COVID-19. Therefore, in order to save her life and that of her baby, an emergency cesarean section was necessary, which was attended by specialists from the Mexican Institute of Social Security. (IMSS) in Guerrero.

She arrived at the hospital with 34 weeks of pregnancy, hypertension, COVID-19 infection and the development of pneumonia

After two months of receiving comprehensive care from doctors at Hospital General Regional (HGR) No. 1 “Vicente Guerrero”, in Acapulco. The 29-year-old was extubated and met her young son in perfect health.

Dr. Salomón García Andraca, director of HGR No. 1, reported that the patient arrived at the hospital with 34 weeks of pregnancy, hypertension, COVID-19 infection and the development of pneumonia. Faced with this scenario, he, together with other specialists, determined, as urgent, the interruption of the pregnancy to favor the baby’s state of health.

After the cesarean section and subsequent intubation, Yareli suffered two heart attacks. The first when she was hospitalized in the COVID care area and the second when she was intubated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Which further aggravated his state of health.

However, the patient managed to improve

However, the patient managed to improve and return home to continue her recovery there. Well, it continues in the process of regeneration of a tracheostomy (surgical opening in front of the neck. Which is done during an emergency procedure or planned surgery).

Jacqueline, the patient’s sister, related about the uncertainty that at first she had when she knew the severity of her relative. But, after talking with specialists from Social Security, he learned that intubation was the best alternative, as well as termination of the pregnancy.

The young woman calls on the population not to trust the epidemiological traffic light

Yareli highlighted the value and commitment of all the staff of the Hospital “Vicente Guerrero”. As well as the direct contact they had with their relatives to keep them informed in each step of their evolution.

Therefore, the young woman calls on the population not to trust the epidemiological traffic light in green, and to continue with prevention actions: proper use of face masks, washing or disinfection of hands, as well as healthy distance, since COVID-19 has not gone away.

Related Notes:

Mexican children are up to 40% obese as adults

WHO recognizes Mexico for combating tobacco consumption

EMA approves 2 new treatments for COVID-19 patients