With the strategy “120 days to move to the IMSS”, From December 10 to 12, the 13th National Day for the Recovery of Health Services was held. In which transplants, consultations in specialties and family medicine were performed. As well as surgeries and various detections to prevent the development of chronic degenerative diseases, in 34 State Representations of the Institute and 24 High Specialty Medical Units (UMAE).

In three days IMSS carried out 39 transplants

In three days, the health personnel of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) carried out 39 transplants. That is, 22 kidney, 14 cornea, one heart, one kidney and one bone marrow. As well as two thousand 995 surgeries, 20 thousand 825 Specialty consultations, 40 thousand 503 of Family Medicine, 760 of Stomatology and 1,710 of Nutrition.

In addition, in terms of preventive actions, 5,580 mammograms and 6,888 clinical breast examinations were carried out. In addition to 145 vasectomies, 972 complete vaccination schedules, 16 thousand 451 detections of diabetes, 19 thousand 811 of arterial hypertension, three thousand 210 of cervico-uterine cancer, 150 of Hepatitis C and HIV. As well as 1,619 Social Work Interventions.

To recover the attention that decreased due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The main surgical interventions that were carried out were in General Surgery, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. As well as Gynecology, Ophthalmology, Traumatology and Orthopedics, and Urology.

IMSS transplants: The greatest demand for care in specialties was in Cardiology

The greatest demand for care in specialties was in Cardiology, General Surgery, Gynecology, Internal Medicine, Neurology. In addition to ophthalmology, Pediatrics, Psychiatry, Traumatology and Orthopedics, and Urology.

At the IMSS Representation in Chiapas, one hundred percent of the goal was achieved in the specialty consultation. This, with 205 visits in Pulmonology, Traumatology, Pediatric Surgery, Urology and Nephrology.

20 hernioplasties were performed and more than two thousand interventions in medical consultation, diabetes detections. High blood pressure, breast cancer detections, and cervico-uterine cancer.

In Jalisco, more than three thousand specialty consultations were granted in second-level hospitals. 289 surgeries were scheduled, 1,947 mammograms and 5,678 actions were performed.

Family medicine consultations, clinical breast examinations, screenings for diabetes, high blood pressure and cervical cancer.

In Sinaloa, on December 11, IMSS personnel visited the Coppel company to carry out preventive actions such as detection of chronic-degenerative diseases, breast cancer and the application of an anti-influenza vaccine. A vaccination day was carried out in the Sports Center of Parque 87, where two thousand 702 doses were applied; 15 vasectomies and 154 specialty consultations were performed.

Base and trusted personnel participated in the development of the conference

At the UMAE Hospital de Especialidades No. 25 de Monterrey, Nuevo León. A consultation session on genetics, preanesthetic evaluations, ophthalmology and medical oncology was carried out. As well as a surgical day of ophthalmology and oncological surgery; a liver transplant, five cornea, three kidney and one bone marrow.

In the Hospital de Especialidades No.14 de Veracruz, 54 magnetic resonance studies, 18 spirometries and six pacemakers were placed. During the transplant recovery journey, a cadaveric donation was obtained, and corneas from Puebla, Villahermosa and Monterrey were received.

Base and trusted personnel participated in the development of the conference, with the main objective of focusing attention on the patient. In addition to guaranteeing medical care, health and full access to social security.

