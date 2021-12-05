Since its founding in 1943, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) has faced multiple adversities. He was born in the final stage of World War II and is now experiencing the Covid-19 pandemic. It has also suffered from earthquakes and other types of natural phenomena but remains standing. Although now it is preparing for one of the biggest changes in its history. For the first time, he will have to say goodbye to Mexico City because his new central office will no longer be in the country’s capital.

In that sense, all part of the campaign promise that Andrés Manuel López Obrador made before becoming president. He promised to decentralization of 35 federal offices. All are located in Mexico City and his proposal was to send them to the different states of the country. The objective is to promote growth and development throughout the national territory.

But although three years have passed since his six-year term, he has still not kept his word. One of the few agencies that has already changed headquarters was the Ministry of Health (SSa). Just in this 2021 the move began and now its main building is located in Acapulco.

But now the progress of the IMSS with respect to its new central office has been announced. Its emblematic building in Mexico City will no longer accommodate thousands of workers because now all will be sent to Michoacán.

Regarding this change, the governor of the entity, Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla, and the general director of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, agreed to integrate an institutional technical team to advance in the decentralization of the offices to Morelia.

Buildings that could become the new national headquarters of the IMSS

The authorities made a tour of the old Children’s Hospital and General Hospital of Morelia, as well as the old Francisco J. Mujica Social Rehabilitation Center, in order to review the possible headquarters of the IMSS.

In a meeting in which the municipal president of Morelia, Alfonso Martínez Alcázar, also participated, he presented properties that could be occupied as the new central office of the IMSS due to its logistical advantages. It also agreed to start the legal analysis of decentralization.

Zoé Robledo explained that the intention is that in the first six months of 2022 the conditions of the place are generated to begin with the move of the IMSS.

The general director of Social Security proposed Dr. Asa Cristina Laurell, director of Planning for Institutional Transformation to form the technical team for decentralization; meanwhile, the governor of Michoacán proposed that Gladyz Butanda Macías head the technical team for monitoring the decentralization process, due to the implications of the project in terms of urban planning, mobility and the environment.