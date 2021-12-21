The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) has the Medical Unit for Research on Thrombosis, Haemostasis and Atherogenesis. It is a unique space of its kind both in Mexico and in Latin America because it specializes in the diagnosis of thrombotic diseases. Once the problem is detected, each patient is channeled to the most appropriate hospital for their situation.

Thanks to their work, the unit has diagnosed almost 14 thousand people with some thrombotic or hemorrhagic disease regardless of their status of eligibility to the Institute.

Where is it located?

Dr. Abraham Majluf Cruz, in charge of this unit that is located in the Regional General Hospital (HGR) No. 1 “Dr. Carlos Mac Gregor Sánchez Navarro ”, pointed out that it is necessary to pay more attention to diseases of the coagulation system such as thrombosis and hemorrhages because they are the leading causes of death in humans.

He said that in Mexico six out of 10 people die from thrombosis and one more from hemorrhage. That is why this Research Unit focuses on the study and diagnosis of vena cava, cerebral, renal and hepatic thromboses, conditions that are increasingly observed in the population under 45 years of age.

He reported that the patients treated there are referred by the Hematology from various health institutions in the states or external doctors.

How does it work?

He explained that this Unit does not treat diseases, “what is done is diagnosing thrombotic and hemorrhagic diseases. People come from the IMSS and from all over the Republic. In the case of non-beneficiaries, they are dealt with through the active participation outside the walls that Social Security has with other institutions ”.

In the case of hemorrhages, the IMSS researcher pointed out: “We search for problems with platelets, the liquid phase of hemostasis and fibrinolysis to try to establish a diagnosis for patients who have a problem in the blood, that is, hemophilia that do not have a diagnosis ”.

Dr. Majluf Cruz explained that the diagnosis of these conditions is made through various blood studies. Once the cause of the disease is known, they are referred to the treating physician to continue their care protocol.

“In conjunction with the Hematology Service of this hospital, the Research Unit works for a very large group of patients, we left the research and diagnosis work to establish a direct medical care service with the patients treated in this hospital” .

The head of the Medical Unit for Research on Thrombosis, Haemostasis and Atherogenesis stressed that derived from COVID, this laboratory participated actively in the only two recommendations for anticoagulant treatment in patients with SARS-CoV-2, which have served for the treatment of pulmonary thrombosis and other sequelae.

Within its publications, this Medical Research Unit has generated approximately 200 direct publications, in addition to books, chapters and mainly training of human resources such as teachers, specialists and doctors of science.