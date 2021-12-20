Specialists in maxillofacial surgery at the Hospital de Especialidades “Dr. Antonio Fraga Mouret ”from the La Raza National Medical Center of the IMSS achieved an important achievement. They performed a surgery that allowed a patient to regain mobility of the mouth, speak and swallow after living for several years with a fracture in the joint that joins the jaw with the base of the skull.

Case description

At the age of eight, María de la Luz suffered a fall that caused this condition. It was not diagnosed early and that caused a disorder where the jaw stuck to the base of the skull (ankylosis), which prevented him from opening his mouth, speaking and eating.

Dr. Juan Carlos Romero Alvarado, maxillofacial surgeon attached to this High Specialty Medical Unit (UMAE), commented that at the age of 20 María de la Luz underwent an ankylosis release procedure to be able to open and close again its mouth.

“However, he suffered from sequelae of facial growth and needed the reconstruction of a part that had already been amputated, not to mention the reduction in quality of life due to physical appearance.”

The IMSS specialist indicated that the patient’s jaw had a projection towards the front, affected the mouth opening and there was constant pain in the joint. Romero Alvarado reported that a dental diagnosis was made, a skeletal one and a functional and aesthetic one to attend to the case.

“We use all available imaging tools and carry out virtual planning that so far has led us to expand our therapeutic possibilities, where we can very carefully and precisely segment each of the bones and visualize the problem in a millimeter way.”

What did the IMSS specialists’ surgery consist of?

The IMSS specialist doctor explained that he underwent a surgery that consists of fracturing in a planned way and reposition the bones of the face. In addition to a reconstruction of the temporomandibular joint with the use of three-dimensional printing technology to be more precise in the treatment.

“We had to individualize the cuts to be able to do the entire event in a single surgical procedure. The surgery was in mid-October and we consider that the success we have had has exceeded our expectations ”.

She assured that with the proper care the pain that affected the patient has been reduced almost entirely: “she can now chew more normally, she is still in a stage of recovery of movements, she does all the activities with the benefit of being able to smile, swallow and breathe much better ”.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ericka Jazmín Vallejo Bravo, head of the Maxillofacial Surgery Service, pointed out that surgeons at the Hospital de Especialidades de La Raza are trained to provide a cutting-edge service.

“The support of virtual technology allows us not only to perform safe procedures, but also to reduce the disability of patients and all this translates into surgeries with very good results.”

He pointed out that the case of María de la Luz is particular because the reconstruction of the temporomandibular joint was performed simultaneously with the placement of a prosthesis.