The governor Alfredo Ramirez Bedolla and the general director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security, Zoé Robledo, agreed to integrate an institutional technical team to advance in the decentralization of the IMSS offices to Morelia.

In a meeting in which the municipal president of Morelia also participated, Alfonso Martinez Alcazar, IMSS authorities and members of the state cabinet, Alfredo Ramírez presented properties that could be occupied by the IMSS due to their logistical advantages, and they also agreed to start the legal analysis of decentralization.

Zoé Robledo explained that the intention is that in the first six months of 2022 the conditions of the place are generated to begin with the decentralization of the IMSS.

The director general of Social Security proposed to the doctor Asa Cristina Laurell, Director of Planning for Institutional Transformation to form the technical team for decentralization; meanwhile, the governor of Michoacán proposed that Gladyz Butanda Macias He heads the technical team for monitoring the decentralization process, due to the implications of the project in terms of urban planning, mobility and the environment.

The authorities made a tour of the old Children’s Hospital and General Hospital of Morelia, as well as the old Center for Social Rehabilitation of Francisco J. Mujica, with the purpose of reviewing the possible headquarters of the IMSS.

DZ