LaSalud.mx .-The general director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), Zoé Robledo, reported that the central offices of the Institute will be located on the premises of the former Center for Social Readaptation of “Francisco J. Múgica” in Morelia, Michoacán.

Accompanied by the governor Alfredo Ramirez Bedolla, members of the state cabinet and officials of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo pointed out that it is a historic decision to establish the headquarters of the institution on the grounds of what was the Center for Social Readaptation.

“This space is going to have a new history ” for an institution born from Cardenismo. “The only thing we are going to ask is that you keep the same name, the name of General Múgica”, He stated.

He indicated that the decentralization process proposed by the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador It implies including the states of the country in public life and in public debate.

“The presence of the IMSS is not only the presence of the general director, which is of course the first stage, or of the Technical Council, but forward, of the central level of the Insurance from Morelia, Michoacán”.

Governor Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla commented that with this determination the offer of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to move the central offices to Michoacán is materialized, which in turn will allow the generation of jobs and development in the state.

He added that the areas that will be deconcentrated in a first stage next year are already being analyzed in what will be the National Administrative Center of Social Security.

DZ