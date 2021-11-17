The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) professionalized its technical personnel in Attention and Orientation to the Rightholder (TAOD). This, to “make the human sense a way of carrying out a job” and that the Institute has a new face with a social dimension in the care of its beneficiaries, said the general director of this Institute, Master Zoé Robledo.

A comprehensive process that sought professionalization at the national level

Within the framework of the commemorative ceremony for the 44th Anniversary of TAOD Personnel Day. He pointed out that to strengthen this staff, a Professional Service was implemented where merit was the access route to higher-ranking positions. As well as the need to promote processes of continuous improvement and quality evaluation approved in all the Attention Modules.

Zoé Robledo said that in a few weeks the Right-of-Housing and Personnel Care Units. They designed a transparent contest to access the different customer service positions. A comprehensive process that sought professionalization at the national level. At the time of fostering a culture of professional growth based on skills and an attitude of service.

He stated that the goal was achieved, “there were 76 officials selected through this procedure so far this year. As well as 13 Delegation Coordinations, nine Department Headquarters, 10 Technical Coordinators for Attention to Complaints and Public Information. Five Technical Coordinations for Information Orientation, seven Technical Coordinations for Analysis and Statistics, and 32 Consultants for Attention and Orientation to the Rightholder ”.

TAOD has been the face of news of hope to the right holders

The general director of the IMSS recognized the work of Master Gabriela Paredes Orozco. Head of the Right-of-Hand Care Unit, because his work “has been a key element in making this change a reality.”

He added that during the pandemic TAOD staff has been the face of news of hope to the right holders. As well as they have done fundamental tasks in the vaccination process. “They have not failed the Institute and that is why the Institute cannot fail all of you.”

In her message, Master Gabriela Paredes Orozco announced that following the instruction of the general director, the national staff of the TAOD has been reinforced. This, by granting more than 370 guarantees to cover the vacancies in this branch.

The importance of the work of TAODs was recognized

“This selection system was carried out in coordination with the Personnel Unit that allowed it to compete for 398 TAOD. Of which 76 obtained a greater position, people with experience and a vocation for extraordinary service ”, he stressed.

For his part, the general secretary of the National Union of Social Security Workers (SNTSS), Dr. Arturo Olivares Cerda, recognized the importance of the work of the TAODs that provide the right holders with quality and prompt attention.

He affirmed that they are the face of the Mexican Institute of Social Security and their work is so valuable that it is the first step to save lives.

Meanwhile, on behalf of the Director of Operation and Evaluation of the IMSS, Javier Guerrero García. The head of the Decentralized Bodies Evaluation Unit, Luisa Obrador Garrido Cuesta, said that this staff is a guide and accompaniment for the rightful population that requires guidance to manage procedures.

A strategy with a transformative vision

He highlighted that these personnel carry out a strategy with a transformative vision that focuses on entitlement. This working group is made up of 1,669 men and women who act as a bridge between the Institute and the patients and their families, with satisfactory answers to resolve doubts and concerns.

On behalf of the TAODs, Verónica Torres Díaz, from the Eastern State of Mexico, highlighted that the participation of these personnel during the pandemic made a difference in the lives of patients and their families, since their work confirmed their commitment and vocation of service towards entitlement, despite the fear, uncertainty and anguish that COVID-19 infections represented.

During the ceremony, awards were given to the staff for 25 years of service, as well as to those who received the Miguel Hidalgo Decoration for their work in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

