Specialists Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) made a call to promote a culture of prevention among men to detect prostate, testicle and penis cancer in a timely manner, and to attend a regular medical check-up to take care of their health.

In Mexico between 6 or 7 out of 10 men are detected in an advanced stage of prostate cancer

In this sense, Dr. Samuel Rivera Rivera, Medical Oncologist of the Division of Adult Oncology, of the Coordination of Oncological Care. He commented that these diseases, typical of men, when detected at an early stage can be curable.

Regarding prostate cancer, the doctor Rivera Rivera reported that in Mexico between 6 or 7 out of 10 men are detected in an advanced stage. Scenario where this condition is controllable, but cannot be cured.

He stressed that this disease causes more than 7 thousand deaths a year, especially in men over 60 years of age. Mortality that is comparable to the number of deaths caused by breast cancer in women.

Mexicans “unfortunately we are not very fond of coming to check us”

He commented that Mexicans “unfortunately are not very fond of coming to check us.” And they only go to the doctor when they begin to have discomfort such as alterations when urinating. As well as urinary urgency, frequent visits to the bathroom during the night, pain or burning and bleeding, or even these last symptoms, also when having sexual intercourse.

The medical oncologist explained that when these alterations occur, the doctor has to review the patient. Since many of these problems can be due to an infection, or the natural growth of the prostate with age. In which case, only the health professional can define the most appropriate behavior to follow.

It is advisable to go to the Family Medicine Unit

He specified that it is advisable to go to the Family Medicine Unit (UMF) with the Family Doctor or the PrevenIMSS Module. To start a review that “many of the times it can be due to a benign problem and not cancer.”

He mentioned that when prostate cancer has developed more and has sent tumor seeds to other structures of the body, called metastases. Symptoms can be bone pain and a fracture in any of them. But when it is in the spinal column it causes compression of the spinal cord. Which will make the person stop walking, or have functional alterations that prevent them from urinating or evacuating normally.

One in three men with cancer develops prostate cancer,

He explained that of all men with cancer, one in three has prostate cancer. And in order to increase early-stage patient detection. The recommendation is that men with risk factors go to their prostate cancer screening from the age of 40. While in people without risk factors they should go from 45 years onwards.

The IMSS specialist specified that the most important factors of prostate cancer are: age, having first-degree male relatives who have developed this disease, or even those who have had relatives with other cancers, such as breast or pancreas, or being of African descent . Other factors common to other cancers such as diet, obesity, sedentary lifestyle and smoking, also have an influence.

Regarding testicular cancer, he indicated that it occurs in young people, in ages ranging from adolescence to early adulthood, especially in those under 35 years of age, although it can also occur in a second peak, around 60 years.

One of the best defined risk factors is cryptorchidism, which is the non-descent, during the development of the child within the mother, from the testicle to the scrotal bag, although only 1 in 10 patients with this cancer have this antecedent.

Cancer appears in people over the age of 50, but it can also appear in younger men

Regarding penile cancer, Dr. Samuel Rivera indicated that this disease is not one of the most frequent cancers in men. But it is an equally important health problem and depends mainly on the sexual habits of the person. Mainly associated with some factors such as Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infection, which is related to having sex with multiple unprotected partners and poor hygiene habits.

He stressed that cancer appears in people over 50 years of age. But in the same way it can appear in younger men because “if the sexual habits are inadequate it can predispose to an earlier appearance”.

Related Notes:

Doctors express concern over phone and video consultations

UNAM bets on painless cancer treatment

That? Suffering from football increases the risk of heart attack