The Education and Research Unit of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) works on the training of sufficient and capable health personnel to provide quality medical care, promotes continuous professional improvement and generates new and better solutions to the health problems of the beneficiaries through research and innovation. .

One of its lines of work is to incorporate innovative educational strategies in training programs, permanent education in health and in research.

For this reason, this week the “XVI National Forum and II International Health Education Forum, Transforming Health Education in complex scenarios” was held virtually, aimed at education managers and teachers of all resource training programs human resources and permanent education for personnel in the health area of ​​the IMSS and other organizations. One of the points that stood out the most is the personal improvement that is promoted in the institution and its motto was: “Transforming Health Education in complex scenarios.”

At the closing ceremony of this forum, Dr. Carolina Ortega Franco, Head of the Office of the Education and Research Unit, affirmed that “the IMSS today is an open-door institution, the IMSS today is an exemplary institution in the field of the health of the beneficiaries, and it is also in health education and research ”.

During the forum, the importance of the development of disciplinary and transversal competences, academic environments and clinical simulation, the use of innovative tools for health education such as Information and Communication Technologies in Health, Technologies for Learning and Knowledge and Technologies for Empowerment and Participation.

Also, art and motivation, the challenges of health education in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, among other issues for the training of human resources in health as agents of change to provide quality and effective care to the population.

Aspects were raised that are part of continuing education for updating their teachers, and that will be part of the operational work of their improvement programs within their academic headquarters for the year 2022 and the following.

November 26, 2021

Forum results

Institutions with 30 expert panelists and speakers, IMSS regulations, academics, researchers, managers and health professionals from UNAM, Instituto Tecnológico de Monterrey, University of Guadalajara, National Institute of Psychiatry, Mexican Society of Simulation in Health Sciences participated. , Hospital Médica Sur, Mexican Association of Faculties and Schools of Medicine.

In addition, the National Academy of Medicine of Mexico, AC, National Bioethics Commission, Anahuac University; from the international arena, from the Pontificia Universidad Católica and the Universidad del Desarrollo (Chile), Business School of the Pompeu Fabra University, (Barcelona), Mayo Clinic (USA), Knowledge & Transformation Health Forum (England) and the Organization of Nations United.

There was a registration of more than 2 thousand people, and an average per day of 1,700 attendees, who attended 8 Master Conferences and 7 Symposia.