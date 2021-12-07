The last year and a half has been one of the most difficult for millions of businesses and companies. As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, one of the highest levels of unemployment of the recent era was reached in our country. The problem is still not completely overcome but slight improvements are already being observed. While despite all the adversities the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) claims to have healthy finances and a promising future.

How did you get it?

According to the director of the Institute, Zoé Robledo, the key is that he managed to innovate, change and be resilient to the need to transform health services. So today you can think about continue your growth.

At the close of the 2021 National Seminar for Finance Chiefs, which took place on December 2 and 3 in San Cristóbal de las Casas, Chiapas, Zoé Robledo highlighted that the Finance Department and the Finance Services Headquarters of the Medical Units of High Specialty (UMAE) and the IMSS Representations in the states have a fundamental role in the Institute for this task.

“If somewhere there is recent experience as a result of the pandemic of how the health system is integrated towards the universal, it is in Finance, because the entire process of accounting for care for people without social security, who arrive to be 33 thousand in hospitalization and many more with any other type of care, it is there “.

Zoé Robledo pointed out that the empowerment of Finance Headquarters And having a vision of co-responsibility is going to be key to meeting the goals of growth and the future.

He stressed that the pandemic allowed the IMSS to integrate coordinated work between its regulatory areas and priority transformation actions, complex and challenging challenges were made on the same path.

IMSS with healthy finances and without patient rejections

The general director pointed out that Social Security is a recognized, respected and appreciated institution because during the pandemic it implemented the policy of zero rejections to beneficiaries and people without social security with COVID-19, and the work of the Finance Directorate made it possible to have resources enough in a scenario of enormous spending pressure.

For his part, the Finance Director, Marco Aurelio Ramírez Corzo, stressed that the Finance Services Headquarters are fundamental in the financial management of the Institute’s processes. For this reason, he promised to strengthen them and support the 35 heads of state Finance and 25 of the UMAE in future projects.

During the event, awards were also given for outstanding performance in the Diagnostic Evaluation of Heads of Finance Services to Claudia Margarita Rodríguez Torres from San Luis Potosí, Óscar Luis Molina Bernal from Nuevo León and Rodolfo Bravo Gutiérrez from UMAE Hospital de Especialidades No. 14 North Veracruz.