Oncology.mx.- During their sixty-second meeting, authorities from the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) informed mothers and fathers of pediatric cancer patients that Strategies to provide better treatments for children with cancer will be strengthened who are treated at the High Specialty Medicine Unit (UMAE) Hospital de Especialidades de Puebla.

It was indicated that after a supervisory visit by Dr. Célida Duque Molina, Director of Medical Benefits, various areas of opportunity were detected, such as the timely implementation of antibiotics, strengthening compliance with the “Golden Hour”, maintaining a follow-up team to consolidate the treatment processes, establishing supervision, control and training measures in health personnel, among others.

In that sense, the doctor Enrique Lopez Aguilar, National Coordinator of Oncology, explained that within the Hospital de Especialidades de Puebla the instruction was given to adapt the area of ​​the State Reference Center for the Care of Boys and Girls with Cancer (ONCOCREAN) to improve the quality of care.

In addition, he explained that the instructions were issued to commission another pediatric hematologist to the UMAE Puebla so that cancer patients have specialized care, to change shifts to trained trusted personnel so that there is always coverage in the care of these patients , and the management was carried out to have a rotation of pediatric residents from another location.

López Aguilar stressed that another area of ​​opportunity will be led by the teacher Fabiana Maribel Zepeda Arias, technical coordinator of Nursing, with the aim of managing the training of personnel in this area in the proper handling of catheters, with the priority of establishing safety measures that will be replicated in the 35 ONCOCREANs.

The National Oncology coordinator explained that the director of this UMAE established a chat with the relatives of pediatric oncology patients to maintain continuous communication, an intervention team from the Medical Benefits Directorate was set up to monitor the medical-administrative processes and follow the compliance with the indicators of diagnosis and initiation of treatment.

On the other hand, Oscar Reyes Miguel, Coordinator of Digital Services and Information for Health and Administration of the IMSS, indicated that the monitoring of the digital service continues to attend requests from mothers and fathers of minors with cancer through the Chatbot, where to date 85 people have responded the “Mi Chat Onco IMSS” satisfaction survey.

In another topic, Reyes Miguel mentioned that the system of scheduled appointments of the Blood Bank, through the link https://bancodesangre.imss.gob.mx, will continue one more week in its pilot test. He indicated that 750 appointments a day are scheduled on average in the facilities of the National Medical Centers (CMN) La Raza and Siglo XXI.

He added that in the last week 90 people registered on the platform to reach a total of 6,459 beneficiaries, of which 42% are pediatric, who receive care in 53 IMSS hospitals, 14 UMAE and 39 Second Level hospitals.

The agreements of this session were to follow up on the findings and areas of opportunity found in the visit to the Puebla Specialty Hospital, as well as the treatment and care of various cases. In the next session, the census of trained nursing personnel from the CMN Siglo XXI and La Raza medical units, Hospital de Especialidades Puebla, Hospital General de Zona (HGZ) No. 1 San Luis Potosí and Hospital General Regional (HGR) No will be presented. 20 Tijuana. In addition, a videoconference will be held with staff from the central offices, HGZ No. 3 in Aguascalientes, and with mothers and fathers of pediatric cancer patients from the medical unit.

The IMSS was attended by Dr. Célida Duque Molina, Director of Medical Benefits; the doctor Beatriz Maldonado Almaraz, coordinator of UMAE; the doctor Carlos Quezada Sanchez, head of the Control Office; Dr. Enrique López Aguilar, National Coordinator of Oncology; the teacher Fabiana Maribel Zepeda Arias, Nursing technical coordinator; Jorge de Anda Garcia, head of the Supply Control Coordination; Jose Luis Velasco Ruiz, head of the Supply Supervision and Control Division; Bernardo Penagos Santiago, technical coordinator of Conservation and Complementary Services; and Isaac Mejia Montes De Oca, Chief of the Digital and Information Services Division for Digital Healthcare.

In addition to Iaso Ponce de León González, head of the Division of Follow-up with Civil Society; Shadai Sánchez Osorio, Coordinator of Accounting and Expenditure Procedures; Mauricio José González Almeida, in charge of the Dispatch of the Disbursement Procedure Division; the doctor Rocío Cárdenas Navarrete, director of the Hospital de Pediatría CMN Siglo XXI; the doctor Guillermo Careaga Reyna, director of the General Hospital CMN La Raza; the doctor Victor Ivan Garcia Godinez, director of HGZ No. 3 Aguascalientes; as well as authorities of the Decentralized Administration Operation Body (OOAD) in Tijuana, Baja California, and San Luis Potosí.

