In extraordinary session, the H. Technical Council of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS). It unanimously approved the appointment of Dr. Víctor Hugo Borja Aburto as head of the Education and Research Unit, attached to the Directorate of Medical Benefits.

Dr. Borja Aburto has served as head of the Coordinations of Health at Work

The general director of IMSS, Maestro Zoé Robledo, protested against Dr. Borja Aburto, and stressed that the surgeon “is from home.” And he has stood out for an outstanding participation in the academic field.

He recalled that within the IMSS, Dr. Borja Aburto has served as head of the Coordinations of Health at Work, Epidemiological Surveillance, Support in Contingencies, head of the Public Health Unit, Primary Health Care and the Directorate of Medical Benefits.

Zoé Robledo stressed that the Education and Research Unit will have the “leadership that leads Social Security to the transnational approach that is required for the Institute’s researchers.”

He stressed that during the pandemic as director of Medical Benefits of the Institute and in the stage of vaccination against COVID-19. He was one of those responsible for the advance in immunization in Mexico City as the first coordinator of the Correcaminos Special Brigades.

The IMSS has a very long history of research

For his part, Dr. Víctor Hugo Borja Aburto expressed that with the general director of the IMSS. He has talked about the importance of promoting the teaching part in the Health Education and Research Unit. “With the COVID-19 pandemic, much emphasis was placed on education and we will also continue to strengthen research.”

“The IMSS has a very long history of research and we want it to continue, to be modernized. And it is an applied investigation that leads to the best care of the rightholders, “he said.

Borja Aburto stressed that his commitment at the forefront of this area is to support researchers and teachers so that they can perform their work better, in addition to seeking that they have the corresponding stimuli and can freely exercise teaching and research “and that it is scientific knowledge who guides them ”.

Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, he said that it is necessary to summarize the scientific knowledge because “in the IMSS we have learned and it is important that this is communicated and that it is available. One of the first things we are going to do is summarize these experiences and see the contributions that the IMSS has made ”, for example, the scientific development of new vaccines.

He expressed that this appointment is given by his professional merits

In turn, the counselor Manuel Reguera Rodríguez, proprietary representative for the Confederation of Industrial Chambers of the United Mexican States (CONCAMIN), celebrated the return of Dr. Víctor Hugo Borja to reinforce “the team at the Mexican Social Security Institute” and assured that it will be for the benefit of the right.

Meanwhile, Dr. Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, on behalf of the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela, expressed that this appointment is given due to his professional merits and being a person of integrity, faithful to the truth , “Which for scientific activity is important.”

He added that Dr. Borja has an enormous capacity to collaborate and support teams, he always does it with kindness and full conviction.

For his part, the counselor Rodolfo Gerardo González Guzmán, general secretary of the Mexican Regional Workers Confederation (CROM), pointed out that the assignment of Dr. Víctor Hugo Borja was a great success, because he is a “brilliant doctor, researcher and I think he is getting stronger this unit”.

Jorge Dávila Girón, alternate councilor of the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism (CONCANACO-SERVYTUR), said that the appointment has one characteristic: in these times research and education undoubtedly need reinforcement ”.

In his message, the counselor José Luis Carazo Preciado, of the Confederation of Workers of Mexico (CTM), explained that Dr. Víctor Hugo has won with science, perseverance and with a lot of heart for the Institute.

Related Notes:

Discover how moles turn into melanoma

Checkfy; the app that alerts your patients of their upcoming appointments

8 ways to improve your medical relationships