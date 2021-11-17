LaSalud.mx.- The governor of Sonora, Alfonso Durazo Montaño, signed an agreement with the director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), Zoé Robledo, to progressively reduce the deficit of specialist doctors in the state, especially in the most remote regions of the state.

The state president, together with his secretary of government, Alvaro Bracamonte Sierra, signed this collaboration agreement to initiate the procedures and work so that Sonora has, as soon as possible, specialist doctors who attend to the health needs of the population in the entity.

“The state has a significant deficit of specialists in various branches of medicine, and this deficit is also more marked in some regions than in others, but with this framework agreement and an extraordinary provision of the IMSS we will progressively overcome this deficit“Durazo highlighted.

He explained that one of the fundamental initiatives of this signing of the agreement is to convert the facilities of the old General Hospital into the IMSS-Bienestar University Hospital, which will train the next medical specialists in the entity in agreement with the School of Medicine of the University of Sonora .

For his part, the general director of the IMSS stressed that with the collaboration with the government of Sonora, the institute will solve a situation of several years that has to do with the deficit of specialists in the entity.

“There are great doctors, doctors in Sonora, many are trained in Social Security and what we want is for them to stay. We will find with this agreement many solutions, among others, with this new training hospital for the IMSS-Bienestar”, He highlighted.

