One of the first sections that we must adjust will be the case of animations. These can be very useful, although we do know set speed in which they are executed, we can considerably increase the Samsung mobile performance . But, to be able to access them, we will have to activate the developer options. To do this, follow these steps:

This is the case today with Samsung mobiles. Inside your customization layer One UI , we find different possibilities with which we can improve the power offered by our Galaxy smartphone. Therefore, if you see that it has lost performance over time, with these tricks you will be able to make it go back to what it was. Of course, it will be difficult for it to perform like the first day you took it out of the box, but it will still be a notable improvement.

When entering these options, we will find ourselves faced with the possibility of speed up or slow down of these animations. Inside, we must indicate the value 0.5x in the following elements:

Window animation scale.

Transition-animation scale.

Animation duration scale.

On the other hand, if your device still slows down, you can always choose to remove the animations from your Samsung Galaxy:

Go into settings. Click on the Accessibility section> Visibility improvements. Click on Delete animations.

Use Galaxy Booster

To do this, we must have this Samsung software known as Galaxy Labs. From there, we can use one of the modules found in this tool from the South Korean company, known as Galaxy App Booster. This will be responsible for improving the power of the smartphone when running both applications and games on our Samsung phone. Therefore, it will always be a good option.

In addition, Galaxy App Booster can improve the performance of mobile apps by up to 15%. Therefore, once you settle in, Galaxy Labs from the Samsung app store and enter, you must download the Booster module. Then, you will have to click on the option optimize. Of course, you must bear in mind that energy consumption will be much higher than before.

Optimize your Samsung

The previous two methods will not be the only ones that we will find in all Samsung Galaxy smartphones. Within all the tools that it offers us One UIWe also find our own section in which we can carry out a complete maintenance every time we want the mobile phone.

Therefore, we only have to know how to use it correctly to ensure that the telephone system can perform perfectly. Well, perhaps, the power of this has been affected by some type of failure of the mobile software itself. In this way, we could even correct it so that it returns to an optimal performance like the one it had not long ago.

To do this, we must follow these steps:

Access the Galaxy settings. Scroll down to the Battery and device care section. Enter and tap on Optimize now.

The phone itself will have carried out an exhaustive analysis, with which you will be able to optimize the terminal in order to improve its performance significantly.

Goodbye to Bixby

One of the possible culprits that the power of our mobile has been affected may be the voice assistant that is included in Samsung terminals, we are referring to Bixby. Luckily, there is the possibility of deactivating this smart tool whenever we want.

The first thing we will remove from the Galaxy will be voice recognition. To achieve this, we must follow these simple steps.

Search for the Bixby app on your Samsung terminal. Once inside, click on the three horizontal stripes on the right. Go into Settings. Then go to Voice Activation and disable the option to Activate with ‘Hi, Bixby’.

In addition, it will not be the only way to get rid of Bixby, since we can also deactivate the button with which we can invoke this virtual assistant. If this is your case, you will have to follow the following steps to get rid of the button:

Go into the settings. Click on the Advanced functions section. Click on the Function Button option. Choose another function instead of opening Bixby.

And it is that, to undo this wizard through the button that is assigned, it will be necessary that you choose to open other applications using this tool. That is, it will ask you to choose which application you want to open using this method.

Turn off the Edge panel

We wanted or not, the Edge panel function of the Samsung Galaxy It will not only affect the energy consumption of our mobile devices, but it may also influence the power of the terminal. In addition, in the official forums of the South Korean firm, there have been many users who have recommended to take this measure at the moment in which they have seen how the performance of their phone was quite bad.

Best of all, the steps to disable the Edge panels function will be really simple and quick to carry out. Therefore, follow this process: