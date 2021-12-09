The PlayStation game, God of War of 2018, will soon reach millions of computers of game players WindowsAs if things weren’t perfect, a new trailer has revealed all the improvements players will be able to see once it hits the system. In addition, they will not have to worry about the requirements that I tell you here that you will need.

Sony announced the system requirements for God of War, as well as compatibility with Nvidia DLSS and Nvidia Reflex. God of War will run at 60 fps with 4K resolution, according to the advance. It will also feature higher resolution shadows and more detailed reflections. Definitely a huge improvement.

Nvidia DLSS is available on any of the company’s Geforce RTX graphics cards, but you won’t need one to play God of War. The recommended minimum specifications for the game only require one GTX 960, but with a GPU like that, you’d be limited to 720p and play at around 30fps.

In the meantime, To achieve ultra settings in 4K and 60fps, you will need to invest in an RTX 3080. Sony also recommends installing the game on a solid state drive, which is true for almost all games on Pc modern. With this, it is time to put your hands to work to buy a RTX 3080Sure, if you find one.

God of War will be available for PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam starting January 14, 2022. Players who purchase the PC version of the game will also get this additional content.