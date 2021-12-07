HIIT training or high intensity interval training is a training method that has proven useful in both untrained and trained people, but especially in the latter.

HIIT is imposed as an alternative to traditional resistance training of long duration and low or medium intensity. In this way, interval training consists of brief periods of effort performed at maximum intensities which can improve maximum oxygen consumption or ventilatory thresholds I and II (aerobic and aerobic-anaerobic thresholds).

So that, In this article we show you a HIIT workout that can help you improve your running performance.

Nike Project Reduce Injuries to Runners

Training design





We are going to carry out a protocol that consists of three work intervals of five minutes. Between one interval and another there will be a 2 minute break.

Each of the intervals will be divided into five consecutive series with the following structure:

duration intensity (maximum heart rate) 30 seconds 30% 20 seconds 60% 10 seconds + 90%

In this way, each of the five minutes of each interval is divided into three parts: 30 “, 20” and 10 “at 30%, 60% and + 90% respectively. When we finish 10” at maximum intensity, 30 starts. seconds of the next minute.

This training can take about 20 minutes of time, not counting a short warm-up that can consist of 10 ‘of light running.

This training structure can achieve to increase the maximum oxygen consumption or VO2 max., That is, the maximum amount of oxygen that the body is able to absorb and use at the cellular level.

Finally, it is important to keep in mind that although this HIIT training structure could provide benefits in modalities such as cycling or swimming, It must be said that it is really designed for running so if you really want to experience all its benefits, apply it in the race.

Images | iStock