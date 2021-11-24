Cycling is one of the most complete sports disciplines since practically the whole body is worked in a different way than conventional exercises. The most professionals are increasingly equipped to improve their routine.

A good complement is the cycle computer Garmin Edge 530 that provides real-time information on current and upcoming climbs on your route, both on road and mountain biking outings.





Garmin Edge 530 – GPS cycling computer with 2.6 “screen and performance metrics, pre-installed Europe map for navigation, autonomy of up to 20 hours, MTB dynamics and notifications

This device is available in Amazon at a reduced price of 209.99 euros (instead of 299.99 euros). It includes features like GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, altimeter, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, and magnetometer.

Unlike other cycling computers, this one additionally displays things like VO2 Max, recovery time, training status / load in an improved way, pressure / altitude acclimatization status, and smart nutrition / hydration tracking.

It has an autonomy of up to 20 hours and it has Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connection. If you practice stunts with the bicycle, it will indicate the difficulty of each one of them and the descent.

