Improve your critical thinking ability with these 6 activities

Critical thinking is a type of reflective thinking characterized by being alert and encouraging to question the supposed truths. Put it into practice with these tips.

In an age when there are so many mandates for each area of ​​our lives, exploring critical thinking can be a solution to allow yourself to obtain other visions of existence, less corseted and less damning.

Therein lies the richness of this ability; in the possibility of asking and re-asking. So let’s see how we can use critical thinking for any field.

What is critical thinking?

Because of the interest it arouses, critical thinking has several definitions. One of them, from Paul and Elder, can synthesize some central ideas about what it is and what it represents: “It is that way of thinking in which the quality of initial thinking is improved. The result is a trained and critical thinker who asks vital problems and questions with clarity and precision. “.

But not only that. The critical thinker accumulates relevant information and is able to use abstract ideas. It also comes up with solutions to be tested later and verified.

Critical thinking is a cognitive process that seeks to go beyond the apparent, of what is already known, of what is taken for granted. Find other possible alternatives and tend to improve. It involves the reflection, that we do the exercise of asking questions with purpose.

For Facione, this type of thinking includes skills such as analyze, infer, interpret, explain, self-regulate and evaluate. It is also about free and independent thinking.

Finally, other aspects of critical thinking are the following:

Facione (2007), in Tamayo (2015), points out that to achieve critical thinking, a person must be able to self-regulate. This implies that you take your thinking to the next level, grow it, but without being trapped there, believing that it is the end. It is about reviewing the previous steps and always having a perfectible look.

Clarity of thought is also key. It is important to break down the information and pay attention to only one idea at a time. It is also possible to think of a synthesis about the idea we are hearing and share it with someone else. Another way to retain the idea is to be able to associate it with prior knowledge or experience.

Critical thinking goes further, advances towards new possibilities, does not remain stagnant.

Activities to improve critical thinking

Some of the activities that you can consider to improve critical thinking are the following:

Accept that there are other points of view. Keep your mind open. Try to understand why your interlocutors think in a certain way. Don’t trust the majority opinion. Surround yourself with diverse people. In general, we tend to move in circles in which we feel comfortable because we think in the same way, but many times this ends up unifying us, skewing our way of interpreting the world. By surrounding ourselves with people who think differently, we get to know other realities. Get out of the monotony. From time to time, it is necessary to break routines and encourage yourself to do things differently. Wondering why and since when do I do things this way as a way to break the usual. Find information and stay informed. Avoid staying with only one version of events, as it could be biased. Here it is important to emphasize that critical thinking needs clear and orderly information. Try to explain and justify the ideas. Look for why instead of following ideas uncritically. Watch movies, series or read books with which you can contact what different characters think. Analyze the arguments, check the points of view and dare to argue with the decisions they make.

Advantages and importance of this type of thinking

As we noted at the beginning, critical thinking offers the advantage of flexibility, creativity, and openness. Not being a thought according, is scalable, always growing and developing.

In summary, some of the advantages offered by this type of thinking are the following:

Healthy mistrust: it allows putting in tension and doubting those things that are considered as truth. This does not mean to criticize for criticizing, but to maintain a skeptical attitude to continue investigating and reflecting.

it allows putting in tension and doubting those things that are considered as truth. This does not mean to criticize for criticizing, but to maintain a skeptical attitude to continue investigating and reflecting. Freedom of thought: By not obeying any type of thought established in advance, it allows you to always learn.

Maintains proactivity: This leads to curiosity and motivation.

This leads to curiosity and motivation. Facilitates prudence: By suspending any rash judgment, critical thinking runs contrary to stereotypes and prejudices.

A critical thinking person will want to understand what another means. You will choose to take the time to make a decision. On the other hand, those who do not practice it will prefer simple answers and that they tell them what to do.

This type of thinking does not stay stagnant. It leads us to motivation to achieve goals.

Critical thinking takes us away from the platitudes

Ignorance is much faster than intelligence. Intelligence stops every so often to examine; ignorance passes over the accidents of the terrain that are notions at great speed, and there is never anything that catches your attention. So you quickly get anywhere … especially to conclusions. ~ Alejandro Dolina ~

Critical thinking is the opposite of common sense, which as the sayings say, is the least common of the senses. In this way, it becomes the tool that allows us to get away from the usual places to promote freedom, plurality and democracy.

