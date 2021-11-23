Advertising on social networks has established itself as a key medium for brands, this since they transcended the end of leisure with which they had distinguished themselves in the market, thereby establishing a tremendously important resource, who understand the consumption and potential that it is achieved when we motivate it with communication from networks.

From interaction in customer service to advertising, social networks have an extensive repertoire of resources, which help us understand why their influence in the market is so important and for the marketer, why a series of elements have to be defined , through which to interact with users.

At Executive Program ADVERTISING ON SOCIAL MEDIA You will learn to develop resources from which you can show your products on social networks through advertising and manage your commercial resources in a better way.

With a start date of November 26, the Management Program seeks that you master communication through the main social networks such as LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram, this with the guarantee of the School of Marketing, which is the pioneer institution in training and offer of diplomas as well as management programs in Mexico.

Within the Program you will learn:

The paid advertising scheme on the main social networks.

Master the creation of advertisements on social networks.

Planning of marketing campaigns in social networks.

Optimize the advertising budget on social networks.

Develop a successful presence on social media.

Manage platforms that help the execution of ads on social networks.

Click here to learn more about the program.

Now read: