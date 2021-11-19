Having a good connection on our Android device is essential to be able to fully enjoy our smartphone, whether to download what we want, consume multimedia content or, at the same time, play any game that requires a good online connection, however, to Sometimes this all becomes tedious because of a bad WiFi connection. Therefore, we are going to teach you some simple tricks to increase the WiFi signal of your mobile and save data.

To do this, we will have to take into account two issues. The first, the configuration of our Android and second, the configuration of the router that emits the WiFi that reaches your mobile. For the first, we recommend downloading the application from the Play Store WiFi Analyzer, which will help us to check the channels and frequencies around us, and will let us know if there is any kind of interference with our WiFi and that of, for example, another neighbor.

Modify DNS

If we see that everything is fine, then we can proceed to the next step, to modify the DNS. We will have to go to the configuration or settings of our Android smartphone, and once there, we will go to the WiFi section. Once there, click on our WiFi connection and select the Modify network option. There, we will see the DNS 1 and DNS 2 sections, which we will have to modify by the following figure:

Next, we will proceed to save the selection and exit. It depends on the case, we may notice a better browsing speed, or general use in other applications.

In addition to speed: improve stability

It is also possible to improve the stability of our WiFi. If in a graph we see the speed of our WiFi, it will go up and down constantly, but it will never be stable. This is due to the frequency channels, which depends on our connection, traffic in general … To do this, we will return to the application that we downloaded previously, WiFi Analyzer, and we will open it to go to the menu and press, after seeing the relevant graph , Channel score.

There we will be shown all the channels, which will be the best and worst for our navigation. Well, we will have to write down those channels, and change them in our router next. It is very simple.

We will access it through our IP address, once inside, and with the pertinent passwords (usually the user is usually admin and the password 1234), we must go to Wireless and Advanced, and where we see the option of Channels or Channels, we must change the parameters to the channels that we have pointed out previously in the WiFy Analyzer application.

Everything will be as simple as that, and we will obtain a substantial improvement both in the speed of our connection and in the stability and general navigation.