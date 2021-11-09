Improve data recovery with these strategies and protect data

In a world in which we have more and more devices connected to the Internet, small, medium or large companies are going to have to accept that they are going to be the target of cybercriminals. The point here is that sooner or later they will be the object of attacks for which they have to be prepared. Traditionally, IT teams have invested their security efforts primarily in preventing security breaches. The problem is that almost unlimited resources are required to correct all possible security flaws, which is very complicated. So the thing to do is be more practical and aim to ensure that our business can quickly recover without data loss and get back to normal.

Today companies and public bodies are facing a wave of malware, ransomware and other types of cyber attacks. That is why it is important to have a good data recovery policy. In addition, sometimes we may be interested in recovering files in Windows that we have accidentally deleted.

Here it is about use tools for disaster recovery and continuous data protection CDP. Thus, IT teams are in control and cannot be blackmailed by cybercriminals, and it also does not paralyze the activity of the company for long. In that regard, we can follow these tips to protect our backup copies.

Rethinking strategies for recovery and protection

What is clear is that if we have a good policy with data recovery, it will restrict its loss and the time it takes to recover will be simply the time it takes to restore our backups.

In the hypothetical case of a ransomware attack, those companies that perform an instantaneous or very spaced backup in time will have more problems when it comes to recovery. This results in the loss of data for hours, days, weeks and even months, depending on how we have established that backup. Also, sometimes our backup could be affected by ransomware.

So companies have to deal with the consequences related to downtime, reduced revenue, and potential customer defaults. These will result in a loss of reputation for our company.

Alternatives for better data recovery

Thanks to data recovery software, it will allow companies to improve their protection against a possible ransomware attack, reduce the loss of information and recover their data as soon as possible. Therefore, one of the best alternatives that we can apply are the CDP recoveries (continuous data protection). Thus, its highly granular nature means that IT organizations can choose a recovery checkpoint immediately before the ransomware attack. Then they retrieve the information, check that everything is in order, and reconnect the servers to operate normally again.

Lastly, the threat of ransomware is on the rise right now. In this regard, it is convenient that our companies have a good contingency plan for data recovery.