“As of today, we do not have any matters presented or that have been obtained informal preventive detention on that basis because we were waiting for the criteria to come out, although we do not have informal preventive detention, despite not having that tool, and despite the limitations that we the judges are putting, we are going to try and we are making the request to the judges that we have justified preventive detention in matters where we consider that there is a risk that those accused of these crimes may flee ”, explained the prosecutor.

Justified preventive detention is at the motivated request of the Public Ministry, of the victim or offended. Informal preventive detention is a precautionary measure imposed that consists of temporarily depriving the alleged culprit of his freedom, says Ángel Arteaga, in the article Pretrial detention in the Mexican accusatory system.

“I think it would be worthwhile to make a new reflection on these issues, we are analyzing how an initiative can be sent again, if it could be in another legal provision, making a new reflection; or even in Article 19 of the Constitution itself, “said the official.

He explained that Mexico was in a position to establish this figure in accordance with international treaties.

“On the one hand it was the need of the Mexican State, but on the other hand, we take great care not to criminalize poverty, it was said that the poorest would be thrown in jail, but if we are talking about that they are 8.6 million pesos the minimum to have preventive detention, it means that in a tax fraud by tax receipts it must have been a fraud, a tax receipt, above 24 million pesos, a person with limited resources is not going to see 24 million pesos in his life “, Romero Aranda finished.