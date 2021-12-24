Japan does not need an army having these giants

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the anime series that, since its inception, took the world by surprise, becoming one of the longest-running and most profitable franchises in history. Its success has been such since the 1970s, it should come as no surprise that a new life-size statue is under construction in the city of Fukuoka, Japan.:

This new statue would join the two previous ones that have been built in different parts of Japan. For example, there is already a life-size statue of the RX-0 Unicorn Gundam from the anime series, installed outside the DiverCity Tokyo Plaza in Odaiba, Tokyo, Japan. This, in turn, replaced an earlier statue of the RX-78-2 model. This type of honors that the local government pays to the franchise is not something new, since the target audience that these mega-figures attract to the Asian country is something that has impressed the Japanese state itself.

This new statue of the RX-93V model will be placed in the city of Fukuoka in Japan, the sixth largest city in the entire country. This massive military beast first appeared in the anime film Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack, where he was piloted by Amuro Ray on his quest to defend the Earth Federation from Char, his nemesis. Despite the fact that shortly after the original series ended, this universe returned in the new Hathaway’s Flash film, which would be a spiritual sequel to three installments.

One Piece theme is inspiring confessions of love, tragedies and cosplays on TikTok

The final details of the Gundam statue in Japan

In the video of Youtube, we get to see how they celebrate the head placement and finishing touches of the new giant Mobile Suit Gundam statue in Fukuoka, Japan. In these images, the audience’s reaction to how the military giant fits perfectly in this place is incredible.

While this milestone for the franchise is being celebrated here, at the beginning of the year it had a strong blow after the announcement of the closing of the doors of the Gundam cafes. This closure has been progressive and the last of these cafes will close next year, this has been a great tragedy for fans of this anime who came to these emblematic places that were usually in the vicinity of these statues. Fortunately, the anime franchise is in very good health and they announced a new series and several films that will expand the known universe.

But what is the story of this imposing model who appeared in the anime several years ago? The RX-93 ν Gundam (also known as Nu Gundam) is one of the most advanced mobile suits during the Second Neo Zeon War on UC 0093, alongside Char Aznable’s MSN-04 Sazabi. It is used by Amuro Ray, who contributed its basic design.

This impressive model was manufactured by Anaheim Electronics at the Von Braun plant and was completed in a short period of time (about three months) under the supervision of Chief Engineer October Saran, a legendary construction specialist. Its design is based on the specifications of each generation of Gundam type units and was updated with the most advanced technologies introduced at that time. The operational data obtained from the ARX-014P Silver Bullet (Funnel Test Type) and the YRA-90A μ Gundam were also used in its development.

The Gundam’s design focuses on versatility and operational aspects. It emphasizes reliability and durability during prolonged battles. It adopts unified parts that are designed in accordance with EFF standards, except for the Psycoframe, to facilitate material procurement and reduce special components as much as possible. In addition, it reflects Amuro Ray’s experience as a pilot, cultivated over the years.Incorporating Psycoframe technology secretly provided to Anaheim Electronics by Char Aznable, the ν Gundam was able to utilize Psycommu weapons and channel the mental energies of its pilot. Newtype. It is also the first Gundam-type machine to be equipped with Funnels and features a newly developed control program to account for the Gundam’s center of mass during the separation and movement of the Funnels in the anime.

Despite being developed in a short period of time, the ν Gundam proved to be a formidable mobile suit on the battlefield against Char. When combined with the legendary pilot Amuro Ray, in the anime he was able to contain almost the entire force of Neo Zeon. In this way, defending the Earth Federation at all costs.

Related topics: Series

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe