Prime Video today unveiled the official trailer and the first images of the Amazon Original Reacher series. The series, based on the novels by Lee Child and starring Alan Ritchson, will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on February 4, 2022.

Jack reacher is a veteran military police investigator who has just returned to civilian life, a nomad without a phone who travels the most essentials across the country to explore the nation he once served. When Reacher arrives in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, he encounters a community that is dealing with its first homicide in 20 years. The police immediately detain him and eyewitnesses locate Reacher at the crime scene. As he tries to prove his innocence, a conspiracy begins to emerge that will require his intelligence and strength, but one thing is for sure: They have chosen the wrong man to bear the blame.

The first season of Reacher is based on Lee Child’s first novel about Jack Reacher, Killing Floor. The series has been adapted for television by Emmy-nominated screenwriter Nick Santora (Scorpion, Prison Break), who also signs on as executive producer and showrunner as part of his deal with Skydance Television.

The cast also includes Malcolm Goodwin (iZombie) as Oscar Finlay, Willa Fitzgerald (The Goldfinch) as Roscoe Conklin, Chris Webster (Most Dangerous Game) as KJ, Hugh Thompson (Blessed Stranger: After Flight 111) as Baker, Maria Sten ( Swamp Thing) as Frances Neagley, Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) as Jasper, Kristin Kreuk (Smallville) as Charlie, Currie Graham (First Degree Murder) as Kliner Sr., Marc Bendavid (Dark Matter) as Hubble, Willie C. Carpenter (Maids and Wicked) as Mosley, Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space) as Young Reacher, and Bruce McGill (My Cousin Vinny) as Mayor Teale. In addition to Santora, Lee Child, Don Granger and Scott Sullivan are executive producers of the series along with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost for Skydance.

Do you miss Tom Cruise as Reacher after seeing these images?

