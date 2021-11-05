Whether it’s for your first post-residency job or a career change, here are some keys to getting employers to notice your resume; Medical CV.

Impression in the medical world What makes a good medical CV?

CEOs, Medical Directors, and Physician Recruiters have specific needs when looking to fill a position. So the following tips and sample CV will help you to do your best.

Getting this part of the medical CV right is not as simple as it seems. First, don’t get too fancy with the format. As with all sections of your CV, if you keep it clean, simple, and easy to read. Recruiters and hiring doctors will thank you.

Make sure to include your specialty just below the name so it is easily visible. A surprising number of physicians omit this detail and let the reader deduce it from the details of their education. Make it easy for the reader.

Education

List your education in reverse chronological order, starting with your residency or scholarships. Formatting and spacing can make a big difference in how your medical CV flows and how easy it is to read.

On the left side of the page, include institutions, titles, and locations. On the right side, list the dates. It is important to include the start and end dates using months and years. Whether you are leaving residence or looking for a change over many years in your career. Potential employers are looking for gaps in your timeline. For example, they are looking to see if you went straight to medical school after college and if you started practicing immediately after residency.

If you are further along in your career, they want to see if there have been any job breaks.

Licenses and certifications

State medical licenses and board certifications should be listed after your education. These qualifications are always at the top of a recruiter or hiring physician’s question list.

Experience

Format this section the same way you did the education section. It is not necessary to write long descriptions of your duties and responsibilities. You really only need the name of the employer, your title or position, the location, and the dates.

If you had a career prior to medicine, list your previous employment under a separate heading. Your schedule should not extend beyond the first page, as this and the sections that precede it are the most important parts of your CV.

Other sections

You should keep your CV as short as possible and generally no more than two pages. If space permits, you can add other sections including Leadership, Awards, Professional Affiliations / Memberships, Community Service, and Additional Skills, which will capture procedural skills, mastery of electronic health records, or spoken languages.

Include only information relevant to your desired position. For example, if you have no interest in doing obstetrics, then you don’t need to include all the obstetrics conferences or rotations that you completed in medical school.

Personal information

In the last section you should describe your personal interests and hobbies. It is important to include these details. Potential employers want to know what you (and your family, if applicable) are interested in.

By including this personal information, you’ve already started the conversation and helped give employers an idea of ​​what you’re looking for.

Presentation letter

Lastly, your cover letter – in today’s age, probably an email – is just as important as your CV because it serves as your introduction and an “elevator pitch.” Quickly tell employers who you are, what you want to do for them, and why you are interested in their opportunity. Like your CV, your cover letter should be short and easy to read.

