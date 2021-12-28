The global goal is to cut emissions by 2030 in order to keep alive the goal of limiting the increase in average temperature to + 1.5ºC.

“We can credibly affirm that we have maintained + 1.5ºC in life. But his pulse is weak,” acknowledged at the close of COP26 the president of the negotiations, Alok Sharma, who could barely hold back the tears.

India, with the support of its neighbor and enemy, China, managed at the last minute to break the consensus of the conference and impose a change in the final declaration: instead of a “phasing out” of coal, a “reduction”.

Words count at climate change conferences, as their poor results are based on mutual trust to honor commitments.

“The majority of emissions in the 21st century will come from China and India, along with the rest of Asia, Africa and Latin America,” notes Bjorn Lomborg, president of the Copenhagen Consensus Center.

“For them, the current climate policy of paying huge sums to obtain negligible temperature reductions in a hundred years is unattractive,” he adds.

Deloitte Mexico points out how companies align themselves against climate change

“Once we see the new commitments of the big emitters at the end of 2022, we will have a much clearer idea of ​​whether we will be able to avoid exceeding that threshold” of + 1.5ºC, recognized in an analysis the World Resources Institute.

The next COP will take place in November 2022 in Egypt.