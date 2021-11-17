These are independent projects that we add to the PC operating system and we save on disk drives due to the functionalities they offer us. In these moments when technology reaches almost everyone, we have a huge number of titles to choose from. But the first thing we must be clear about is the type of use we need and the proposal for that specific sector that best suits our needs.

This is something that is extended to both operating systems and Windows or Linux, as well as the independent programs that we install in them. This is where sectors as important as multimedia reproduction, internet browsing, office automation, leisure, security, communications, etc. come into play. At the same time, once we have chosen the sector or type of use we need, we must also consider whether we are willing to pay for that software, or not.

From there we can start working or enjoy our chosen titles and get the most out of our computer. But not everything ends here, since for everything to work as it is correct, these programs need a maintenance. Generally, this is something that the developers of the titles that we have selected are usually responsible for, all through their corresponding patches and software updates. However, sometimes these are two terms that we cannot fully distinguish, let’s see what their main differences are.