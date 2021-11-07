LaSalud.mx .-Vector diseases are a major health problem in Mexico and the Latin American region. According to figures from the World Health Organization (WHO), these represent 17% of all infectious diseases and cause more than 700 thousand deaths per year. In addition, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warns that these diseases put the health of one out of every two people in the region at risk.

These diseases have their origin in vectors, that is, living organisms that can transmit infectious pathogens to people or animals. These can be mosquitoes, flies, and other insects that feed on blood. When vectors ingest pathogenic microorganisms with the blood of an infected carrier, or in a state of viremia, it can be transmitted to a new carrier.

When the insect is infectious, it can transmit the biological pathogen in bites or when it ingests blood. This is how diseases such as dengue, malaria, Chagas disease, yellow fever, chikungunya, among other. Dengue occurs most frequently in tropical or subtropical regions and is a public health concern.

“Dengue is one of the fastest growing viral diseases in the world. A disease classified as emerging, since its incidence has increased in recent decades as a consequence of global warming and rapid urbanization in developing countries, including Mexico. Today in our country, dengue infections are considered the main viral disease transmitted by mosquitoes. Unfortunately, a clinical diagnosis is not enough to confirm a case of dengue, it is important to include laboratory tests to have a more accurate diagnosis and thus be able to rule out the possible presence of another condition whose symptoms are similar.”, He points out Federico Lozano director of Kabla, a company that is specialized in infectious disease detection tests, including those transmitted by vectors.

Why is it important to detect dengue?

Dengue virus is transmitted through the bite of mosquitoes Aedes aegypti. The most common symptoms are high fever, nausea, vomiting, aches and pains in the muscles, joints, bones and eyes, as well as a rash. Severe dengue, which occurs if the infected person has previously had this disease, can cause further complications and even death.

Severe dengue is considered a disease that requires immediate medical attention. For this reason, it is important that people have an accurate and timely diagnosis in order to access adequate treatment that helps control the disease and that the patient does not put their health at risk.

Dengue diagnosis is complicated due to clinical variability, either according to the age of the infected person, as well as the level of severity of the disease. In this sense, the diagnosis must consider clinical and laboratory criteria to improve the early confirmation of cases, in this way the doctor will be able to administer the most appropriate treatment for each patient.

Rapid tests in the diagnosis of dengue have been very useful to reduce severe cases and to treat the disease in a timely manner. These tests allow confirmation of results in just a few minutes, rather than waiting days. This helps doctors to treat the patient as soon as possible, if their diagnosis is positive. This can prevent the infection from spreading and the situation escalating to more people.

“Rapid dengue test results help doctors diagnose and prescribe treatment and care indications for a person with symptoms”, Adds Federico Lozano de Kabla.

DZ