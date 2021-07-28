Postural hygiene prevents cervical problems and injuries associated with the incorrect position that we assume in daily activities. In addition, many times external mechanical factors interfere, such as the workplace, the location of the desk, the poorly ergonomic chair, the height at which we take the cell phone or the use of the wrong shoes, which affect the natural shape of the body and damage the health of our body.

Maintaining the correct posture should be a continuous task, since it is necessary to maintain it both when you are in movement or in a state of rest. Therefore, the spine must maintain the three natural curves of its structure, accompanied by the upright head and the shoulders aligned with the hips, in a dynamic or static action. 1

Can bad posture affect my health?

Unfortunally Yes. Since, being hunched or in a forced position, it causes the muscles, the skeletal system and the joints to be overloaded, causing pain. Likewise, the spine gradually wears out, decreasing flexibility and increasing the risk of being affected by injuries and falls.

The breathing process is also at risk due to poor posture. Because the diaphragm and intercostals are trapped, the shoulders and pelvis are not aligned correctly. In the same way, the flow of air is interrupted, altering the heart rate and producing generalized muscle stress. That can influence the proper functioning of other organs. 2

Digestion is another of those affected by assuming a position of cervical curvature with a forward gaze. Because, the esophagus is pushed to the front of the body. At the same time, the vagus nerve is compressed, in the same way as the stomach and intestines. What causes gastric reflux, difficulty swallowing and limitation in gastrointestinal motility. 3

In addition, poor postural hygiene can lead to chronic headaches and headaches. Originated by the tension that is generated in the vertebrae, nerves and tendons, of the upper part of the spinal column. Especially since the head weighs around 6 to 7 kilos in an average adult 25, placing a heavy load on the neck and suboccipital muscles.

The movement of the jaw is another part of the body affected by inappropriate postures, due to the stress generated in the temporomandibular joints. In the same way, cervical lordosis increases the masticatory muscles, presenting a notable alteration in the position of the jaw at rest.

Specialists recommend taking care of postural hygiene, keeping in mind some basic indications for daily life. This is how lying on your back is the best position when you are going to rest, making adjustments to the pillow. Likewise, when sitting, the feet must be fully supported and the back must conform to the normal curvature of the spine. 4

In the same way, it is necessary to seek that the body weight goes to the center of gravity, achieving that the normal curves of the bone structure are formed. Therefore, adapt the workplace with ergonomic standards, avoid the same posture for a long time, balance the weight in a balanced way between the two feet and follow medical recommendations. You will surely avoid possible injuries and excruciating pain, which can almost always be avoided.

References:

MedlinePlus. Guide to good posture. Bibl. Nal. de Med, from the USA. Available in: https://medlineplus.gov/spanish/guidetogoodposture.html. Reguera Rodríguez Rolando, Socorro Santan Miriam de la Caridad, Jordan Padron Marena, García Peñate Gladys, Saavedra Jordan Liz Marian. Back pain and bad posture A problem for your health? Rev. Med. Electron. [internet]. 2018 Jun [ citado 2021 abril 2]; 40 (3): 833-838. Available in:

http://scielo.sld.cu/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S1684-18242018000300026&lng=es.

3. Reguera Rodríguez Rolando, Socorro Santan Miriam de la Caridad, Jordan Padron Marena, García Peñate Gladys, Saavedra Jordan Liz Marian. Back pain and bad posture A problem for your health? Rev. Med. Electron. [internet]. 2018 Jun [ citado 2021 abril 2]; 40 (3): 833-838. Available in:

http://scielo.sld.cu/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S1684-18242018000300026&lng=es.

Government of Mexico. Postural hygiene. State Center for Comprehensive Rehabilitation (CERI). Available in:

http://sitios1.dif.gob.mx/Rehabilitacion/docs/telerehabilitacion/Higiene_Postural.pdf.