Importance of enthusiasm in life

Caring for enthusiasm also requires that we be able to value the present moment. From here, we project ourselves to a future with objectives.

Last update: November 20, 2021

Ana is tired and complains inside. He wonders Why am I doing this, when will it be over? Why did I join this sport? “. In a room 5 blocks away, an alarm clock rings and Gloria, although she is also tired, feels fine. A new day of training has arrived, an opportunity to increase your endurance by an extra 1 minute. What is the difference between them? Well, in a key piece such as enthusiasm.

What is enthusiasm?

Enthusiasm refers to a positive state of mind which is more than feeling good; it is oriented to do. Enthusiasm allows us to feel more energetic, to have that desire to try and do new things, to improve and progress, to achieve goals and then go for others. In other words, it allows us to continue moving.

Daniel goleman, known for his theory of emotional intelligence, mentions that enthusiasm is a key component of it, understood as the ability to identify and express our emotions appropriately in relation to ourselves and the world.

Why is enthusiasm important?

The benefits of staying enthusiastic are many and diverse. They go far beyond making time go by faster or having a good time while doing a certain activity.

Let’s look at some benefits of living with enthusiasm:

It is essential for stay motivated

It is a good ally to promote perseverance and discipline.

It allows us to set goals and strive for them. Encourage healthy competition to consistently improve ourselves.

Enthusiasm is a key quality for those who hold leadership positions or must coordinate work teams. It is contagious and makes it easier for people to be interested in the same goals.

It allows us to give meaning to what we do.

Lack of enthusiasm limits the possibilities for learning and creativity, since nothing interests us and everything does not matter to us. Thus, we are involved in a loop of monotony and apathy that, over time, impacts our mood.

To achieve the goals we need enthusiasm, so we plan with a frame of mind that drives us.

How to maintain this state?

Enthusiasm does not mean that we will not be discouraged along the way or that we will not have doubts in the face of difficulties. It does not prevent us from disappointments or setbacks.

But it does mean that overcoming them is much easier, in relation to other situations in which we do things out of inertia or routine. From there it is understood why enthusiasm also comes from emotional intelligence: it does not mean that everything will be fine all the time; it means tackling obstacles and challenges with our own resources.

So, some tips to keep you excited are as follows:

Pay attention to your own emotions. Try to identify what you feel when doing certain activities. So you can know if you are happy, wanting to continue, if it bores you or if you dislike it. In order to experience enthusiasm, it is necessary that we can connect with those emotions, feelings and thoughts that are more pleasant and provide us with well-being.

Try to identify what you feel when doing certain activities. So you can know if you are happy, wanting to continue, if it bores you or if you dislike it. In order to experience enthusiasm, it is necessary that we can connect with those emotions, feelings and thoughts that are more pleasant and provide us with well-being. In relation to the previous point, it is also necessary to ask why we are unmotivated or despondent. Giving yourself the opportunity to listen to different responses and being able to make a decision about it is key. Why did you start? Is that what caused you enthusiasm gone?

Let go of negative thoughts. Many times we get caught up in our excuses and fears. It is important to exercise positive thoughts, try to find alternatives and solutions when difficulties appear. This way we will be able to maintain enthusiasm and not be left in the regret of not being able to advance.

It is important to set realistic goals, that can be climbed over time, that they are in balance to motivate us to grow, but that they are not so high that they frustrate us.

Enthusiasm also goes hand in hand with rest and self-care. No one can be optimistic if they are sleeping badly, if they do not eat well or do not have healthy habits.

You also need to learn to deal with frustration. Be aware that we are not always able to achieve the results we want, but that it is much more important to enjoy the process.

If something excites us, putting our energy into it will not be difficult.

Enthusiasm is not born of itself; it does

Many people believe that both motivation and enthusiasm will come by themselves, that it is something that appears and now. However, this is a misconception.

Both states find you while you’re on the go, with a curious spirit activated, with hunger for knowing and giving yourself more. Surely, in that search there will be things that interest you more than others, but in some of them you will be able to feel the difference.

So you have to get to work. If there is a recipe that works very well with enthusiasm is the fact that try and try new things.

Finally, taking care of enthusiasm also requires that we be able to value the present moment, connect with it without being so aware of the future. Many times we are burdened with great demands and responsibilities, with such long-term goals, that we miss out on what the enthusiasm of the here and now offers us.