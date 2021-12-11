During December the World Day of the Fight against HIV / AIDS took place. The objective of this event is to raise awareness about one of the most serious epidemics that humanity has faced and which is still in force. In fact, today we are experiencing a very complicated moment due to the appearance of Covid-19. During the last year and a half thousands of patients have stopped receiving their antiretrovirals and that it is quite serious.

Within the panorama of our country, the National Center for the Prevention and Control of HIV / AIDS (Censida) announced that in 2017 alone there were 4,720 deaths from this disease in our country. This means that every two hours a person dies from causes related to HIV / AIDS in Mexico.

Advances made in recent years

However, recent advances in technology have turned it from being a deadly disease to a treatable one. If the pertinent medical indications are followed and there is correct adherence to treatment, it is possible that the patient can maintain an average quality of life for a long period of time.

Despite the above, a drawback is that since the beginning of the current health emergency there has been a neglect in the care of patients with HIV / AIDS. The new report ‘Beating pandemics with people at the center of the response’ The Joint United Nations Program on HIV / AIDS (UNAIDS) warns that the global response had already slowed down before the Covid-19 outbreak and that the rapid spread of the virus has made the situation worse.

Impact of Covid-19 in the fight against HIV / AIDS

In this study, the organization estimates the long-term impact that the Covid-19 pandemic could have on the response to HIV. According to these estimates, three months of this disruption caused by the pandemic would cause an additional 123,000 new HIV infections and an additional 69,000 AIDS-related deaths.

Likewise, in two years of disruption, new HIV infections could rise to 293,000 and deaths to 148,000.

The report also highlights that in 2019 there were almost 700,000 deaths from AIDS-related causes and 1.7 million new HIV infections, while more than 12 million people remain without access to HIV treatment. UNAIDS has therefore announced a new set of targets for 2025 that, if achieved, would allow end the AIDS pandemic by 2030.