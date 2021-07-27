Simone biles set off the world’s alarms in the artistic gymnastics team finals at the Olympics. After a failed jump, the top star of the United States went to the side with the coaches Y was marginalized from the competition.

The 24-year-old athlete he still has five appointments on his olympic calendar beyond this team competition. “Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final team competition due to a medical problem. It will be evaluated daily to determine medical authorization for future competitions, ”USA Gymnastics reported on their networks.

Biles went through his routine, but didn’t make the jump he had reported. After an irregular fall, the official Tokyo account reported that it was “Being attended by a coach” and what was there abandoned the place. The star did not perform the warm-up for uneven bars and left his place to Jordan Chiles. When he broke into the Ariake Gymnastics Center, Biles was wearing his jacket and only limited himself to celebrating the performance of his team.

The North American media USA Today, one of the first to confirm the situation, detailed about the scene: “Biles, visibly upset, spoke with one of her personal trainers, Cecile Landi, and the team’s doctor, Marcia Faustin.”.

Simone Biles talks with one of the team’s coaches (Photo: Reuters) (MIKE BLAKE /)

As detailed by the media The Athletic, John Roethlisberger broadcast on NBC that Biles’ discharge was not associated with an injury but with a “Mental issue” that is going through. This information about the Olympic figure is not a minor detail. Simone had opened up in recent hours about how the pressure was affecting her: “I really feel like sometimes I have the weight of the world on my shoulders. I know I forget and make it seem like the pressure doesn’t affect me, but damn it, it’s hard sometimes. ”

Simone Biles still has five competitions ahead of her (Photo: Reuters) (DYLAN MARTINEZ /)

While waiting to know what happened, the organization chart indicates that Biles should present himself again on next Thursday, July 29 from 7.50 (Argentine time) in the final of the complete women’s competition at the individual level. The detail is that in his official profile of the Tokyo 2020 site there is now a legend that warns: “The athlete and the registration information are subject to change.”

In addition, the Sunday 1 is scored both in the jump final (5.45hs) as in the uneven bars (7.27hs). Meanwhile he Monday 2 will be the definition of soil (5.45hs) and the tuesday 3 the balance beam (5.48hs).

Biles arrived in Tokyo as one of the top stars of the Olympic event after generating a worldwide impact during his presence at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. On that occasion, won four gold medals with his performance in the team competition, the individual all-around, jump Y I usually. In addition, he seized the bronze in balance beams.

News in development …

