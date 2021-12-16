Once the application is approved, the digital card is activated to make online purchases from that moment, while the physical card is delivered from 48 hours in the CDMX and in an average of seven days nationwide.

In order to fulfill this guarantee, your business partner is iMile , an international firm that provides logistics services and specializes in the last mile. In this way, together they participate in the strengthening of the digital ecosystem.

In this regard, Jorge Jiménez, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of iMile México, asserted that they are facing the growth of electronic commerce with a technological base and complementing the part of the logistics that makes bankarization possible in the country.

The manager pointed out that iMile’s greatest competitive advantage is precisely the use they make of technology. This allows them to offer greater flexibility to their clients, with innovative solutions and, above all, ensuring the protection of cardholders’ personal data.

Therefore, Jiménez said, they responded to NanoPay’s request to keep the information confidential and that the senders’ phone number was not visible on the labels of the packages they sent.

“Thanks to our logistics infrastructure, we were able to implement this change in three days, a solution that probably would have taken other companies longer. The couriers do not have access to the data of who is going to receive the delivery, but they can contact them through a digital platform to even reschedule the date ”, stated the COO of iMile México.

Likewise, through this infrastructure, NanoPay has access to all the reports of its packages, with the possibility of making cancellations of guides or changes in the address, among others, in real time and in an automated way.

As a result, considering that time is money for last-mile logistics, process automation allows iMile to reduce delivery periods, with competitive costs for its business partners not only in Mexico, but in Latin America.

Of course, this and other advantages will continue to be offered thanks to the Series A financing round for 40 million dollars that the logistics services company has just obtained, to continue investing in the best technology.