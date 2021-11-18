FILE IMAGE. The logo of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, United States. September 4, 2018. REUTERS / Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) – Inflation could “become more persistent” in some parts of the world if supply chain disruptions continue or expectations of price hikes are dislocated, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

In the United States, the world’s largest economy, inflation is expected to decline in 2022, but policymakers must remain vigilant for upside risks, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said in a regular briefing.

“The persistence of high levels of inflation in the United States could require an early monetary policy response, which would be a systemic disadvantage for both the United States and the world economy,” he said.

