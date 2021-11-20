Reuters.- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) renewed the flexible credit line for Mexico, of some 50,000 million dollars, lower than the current amount, for two more years, as a mechanism to face adverse external conditions and preserve economic stability in the country.

The previous credit line with the IMF was worth about $ 61 billion and Mexico has expressed its desire to request a further reduction in access in the mid-term review next year, the IMF added.

“The Mexican economy is recovering from the deepest recession it has suffered in decades, driven by solid growth in the United States and rising vaccination rates,” the international body said in a statement.

“However, the Mexican economy continues to be highly exposed to external risks, including new waves of the Covid-19 pandemic and international financial volatility, generated, for example, by the increase in inflation expectations in advanced economies”, added.

Don’t miss: IMF asks Mexico for a ‘gradual’ normalization of monetary policy

The IMF explained that the credit line will continue to be an important support instrument for Mexico’s macroeconomic strategy, by offering insurance against extreme risks and to bolster market confidence.

The local financial authorities, grouped in the Foreign Exchange Commission, assured, for their part, that the measure constitutes recognition of the soundness of the institutional framework of macroeconomic policies in the country.

“The decision of the Board of Executive Directors highlighted that Mexico continues to meet all the qualification criteria necessary to access, if required and without any conditions, the resources available through this instrument,” the Foreign Exchange Commission said in a statement.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed