For this reason, they recommended “a gradual and data-based pace” of monetary policy, which “carefully” considers both the performance of the economy and the objective of keeping inflation under control.

Annual rate inflation for October is expected to accelerate to 6.14%, according to a Reuters poll, which would be its highest level in four years, reinforcing expectations that Banco de México would raise its interest rate for the fourth time in a row. referential, currently 4.75%.

The IMF highlighted the recovery of the second largest Latin American economy from its worst recession in decades, driven by the United States and the reopening of activities, affected by the coronavirus pandemic.