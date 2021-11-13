Disney + has released the Marvel Studios films in IMAX version that show hidden elements by the cinema format, and reveals two new characters in the farewell of Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame

Almost three years have passed since Joe and Anthony Russo concluded the Infinity saga with the 2019 premiere of Avengers: Endgame. To further drive home the idea that it was the end of an era, the movie also served as a sendoff for some of the original Avengers, including the first hero to arrive at Marvel Studios.

Following the devastating snap of Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War, the surviving Avengers went their separate ways and spent the next five years differently. For Tony Stark, that meant time for his personal life. He married Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) and together they had a daughter named Morgan (Lexi Rabe). When the idea of ​​the time heist came up and he was recruited to join the mission, Tony was skeptical of the plan, fearing that trying to undo the snap would cost him his current life. But, unable to stand aside and let his teammates figure things out, he finally dressed again to join them. In the end, it became his final mission, as he sacrificed his life to ensure the future of a Thanos-free universe.

In the immediate aftermath of Iron Man’s death, the MCU’s main characters gathered at his lakeside cabin for his funeral. Tony, he recorded a goodbye speech in case he came back from the heist in time. The video of the hologram was played for his family and closest friends. Now, many fans have been able to discover that both Steve Rogers and Thor were also in the house during this time, thanks to the new IMAX version of Avengers: Endgame on Disney +.

The hologram message was Tony’s way of leaving a goodbye message in case things didn’t turn out well during his time travel shenanigans in Avengers: Endgame. But, it was also doubled as a meta-commentary on how big the MCU has grown over the years since it debuted as Iron Man in 2008. The original scene focused on Pepper and Morgan, which made sense since they they were the ones that Stark’s death had impacted the most. Apart from them, Rhodey (Don Cheadle) and Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) were also present, since they are his two oldest friends. In the background were Captain America and Thor, and while they were always there, the non-IMAX version of Avengers: Endgame it didn’t show them completely; instead, they are only shown from the neck down.

Iron Man may already be dead in the MCU, at least in the sacred timeline, but his legacy lives on. In fact, its impact goes far beyond the events of the infinity saga with a couple of Disney + series that will explore stories related to it. That includes series like Ironheart and Armor Wars.

Without a doubt, being able to recognize Steve Rogers and Thor in that scene is very cool, but surely many more details begin to appear that were passed to us in theaters when we saw it in Widescreen format. Will you dare to see it again at IMAX?

If you still don’t have Disney + you can subscribe here.