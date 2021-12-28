On December 27, the project of the companies Imantia and Onyze were two of the four projects selected by the General Secretary of the Treasury and International Financing to be part of the II Edition of the Sandbox of Spain, in which they will have to create the first decentralized finance fund (DeFi) of loans.

For this new joint project both companies, both Imantia and Onyze complement each other since, la primera is a management company of investment and pension funds that bases its work on drawdown, volatility and diversification and for its part, Onyze is dedicated to crypto-custody.

According to the information provided in the press release received by both companies, the idea raised is about creating a decentralized loan finance fund which will be governed by the policy of investing with stablecoins in the decentralized loan market. Since, since digital assets are tied to the dollar, stablecoins act as a minimizer in relation to volatility. Likewise, the profitability of the fund will be based on the interest that is created from the stablecoin loan market since, due to the current lending protocols, these allow to generate interest of 5% to 10%.

“The crypto-asset market has long ceased to be solely Bitcoin, and a great example of this is the wide spectrum of financial products that are emerging from the hand of this new generation of digital assets. At Onyze, we have been clear from the beginning that our goal is to be part of that vanguard. And for this, we must work with entities that share that same spirit; resulting in ambitious projects like this one. ” The co-founder of Onyze and COO, Álvaro Alcañiz, stated in the press release issued.

What’s more One of the main objectives of this project is to be able to integrate the regulations of the traditional market into the crypto economic system, regulation and tokenization. On the other hand, companies also have their axis in entering the market in a stable way, focusing mainly on what goes with respect to the fund itself, such as its profit and price.

Imantia’s Director of Business Development explained that “We want the crypto economy to be accessible to investors. It is a market with great potential, the first digital assets (such as bitcoin) are already consolidated and we see that the development of financial services through Blockchain and digital assets has caused an exponential growth with a long journey ”.

