For: Dra. Araceli Cué Castro, Recertified Radiologist, Head of the Computed Tomography Service at the General Hospital Dr. Enrique Cabrera.

LaSalud.mx .- X-rays are a type of energy similar to light or sound waves, they are also known as radiation. This type of energy has the ability to pass through the human body and part of it is absorbed by the different structures of the body., which contributes to the radiation dose of the patient. The amount of ionizing radiation deposited on living tissue is called absorbed dose y is measured in milliGray (mGy). The scientific measure of radiation is called effective dose y is measured in milliSievert (mSv). This type of dose is what we will take into account when discussing the risk of radiation to the whole body. Radiation risks refer to possible side effects that may occur in the future. This type of measurement focuses on the sensitivity of different tissues, for example the gonads, and tissues with significant cellular activity are more sensitive, hence embryos and fetuses are more sensitive to high doses of radiation.

We are all exposed to radiation from natural sources, called background radiation.. It has been calculated that the average person in the United States receives about 3mSv per year. The background dose will vary depending on where you live. In perspective, a chest X-ray (0-1mSv) is equivalent to 10 days of background radiation.

The risk associated with imaging procedures refers to the possible short-term or long-term effects, however, most procedures that involve X-rays have a relatively low risk. All Radiology services must follow the ALARA principles (as low as reasonably achievable), which means, use the least amount of radiation without sacrificing image quality for diagnosis.. It is important to consider that the benefit of obtaining a more accurate diagnosis is greater than the risk of side effects attributable to radiation.

The decision to perform imaging studies on pregnant women often puts the treating physician in check, and this is associated with the lack of information on the risks of radiation and the side effects of exposure. The best tool for evaluating pregnancy is ultrasound and it should be the first modality to consider, as it does not involve exposure to X-rays, however, there are clinical scenarios that make the use of other imaging methods necessary.

Some clinical scenarios that may make X-ray imaging necessary are: Acute pulmonary embolism, appendicitis, trauma, urolithiasis, acute abdominal pain, acute pancreatitis, among others. A typical emergency department alarm scene is when a patient presents with an emergency condition, and is subjected to studies involving radiation, without knowing that she is pregnant. At this time, the Urgent Care Clinic, Surgeon or Obstetrician Gynecologist faces the possible consequences of this procedure. The figure 1a shows a simple abdominal film in a 43-year-old widowed woman with acute abdominal pain and an abdominal foreign body. On physical examination, a globose abdomen with a rounded tumor was palpated, for which a simple computed tomography was requested and performed (figure 1b and 1c) showing a foreign body in the colon (arrow) and a pregnancy of approximately 20 weeks’ gestation. The question that arises in these cases is whether a therapeutic abortion should be recommended.

Next, we will analyze data that will allow us to have an answer.

We must always bear in mind that the benefit of the imaging study must outweigh the risk of radiation exposure to the fetus. For example, when the relative risk of not performing the imaging study endangers the life of the mother or of the couple, so studies necessary for clinical diagnosis should not be avoided.

Exposure to X-rays can have two types of effects: the Stochastics, which are “random” and they are not related to the administered dose and that, when they occur, they cause cellular damage at the DNA level and that can lead to a disease such as cancer or mutations in germ cells. The effects Deterministic, also known as Non Stochastics, will occur when a dose threshold is exceeded and multicellular and multilevel damage is caused (cellular, tissue, DNA, RNA, mitochondria, etc.), and can manifest as malformations or delay in intrauterine growth.

For the Stochastic factors a dose of 50mGy (5 rad) provides a margin of safety against higher exposures, which could otherwise put the pregnancy at risk. After 50mGy, the relative risk of childhood cancer is equal to 2: 1000.

For the deterministic factors a dose of 150mGy (15 rad) It is the value used to assess the need for intervention due to the fear of cancer (Figures 2a and 2b The radiation doses to the fetus are shown in mGy by study modality, which in a single exposure are well below the doses for stochastic and deterministic effects.

When faced with a clinical problem in a pregnant woman, we must balance the risk / benefit of performing an imaging study by identifying whether the maternal pathology outweighs the potential risk of fetal exposure. Another concern when evaluating the pregnant woman radiologically is the use of iodinated contrast., as it is known to cross the placental barrier, and the possible teratogenic effects on the product of pregnancy should be considered. Bourjeily (2010) reported that the single exposure in uterus iodinated contrast medium hardly affects the thyroid function of the newborn and there are no reports of major teratogenic effects. But nevertheless, experience is limited to conclude that iodinated contrast medium is safe during pregnancy. Again, when deciding its administration, the risk / benefit must be assessed. (eg pulmonary thromboembolism and traumatic injury to the solid viscus).

The Clinical Practice Guide of American College of Gynecology and Obstetrics establishes that imaging studies should only be performed after clinical review and that the use of iodinated contrast is sure; on the other hand, the guide of the American College of Radiology establishes that exposure to ionizing radiation should be kept as low as possible (ALARA principle) and that the use of iodinated contrast medium is probably safe during pregnancy; both agree that the patient should be counseled about the risk of exposure. In the figure 3 Deterministic effects are shown according to the dose and gestational age of the exposure.

As a conclusion we must consider that whenever possible, other image modalities should be proposed. Although the doses administered by most radiology studies do not exceed the established dose of 50mGy for stochastic factors and therefore its application is relatively safe, we must consider each particular case and always assess the risk / benefit and prioritize the relative risk not to carry out the radiological examination and therefore not to avoid the vital studies for the diagnosis. From the above we can infer that therapeutic abortion in most radiological or therapeutic procedures is unjustified.

This, and other interesting articles, accompanied by reports; interviews and special collaborations with the most renowned national and international specialists; You can find them in our next Special Multimedia Edition of the LaSalud.mx Magazine: “Imaging, Radiooncology, Nuclear Medicine” International Edition with Ibero-Latin American presence.

REFERENCES

Bourjeily G, Chalhoub M, Phornphutkul C, Alleyne TC, Woodfield CA, Chen KK. Neonatal thyroid function: effect of a single exposure to iodinated contrast medium in utero. Radiology. 2010 Sep; 256 (3): 744-50.

Wieseler KM, Bhargava P, Kanal KM, Vaidya S, Stewart BK, Dighe MK. Imaging in pregnant patients: examination appropriateness. Radiographics. 2010 Sep; 30 (5): 1215-29.

Austin LM, Frush DP. Compendium of national guidelines for imaging the pregnant patient. American Journal of Roentgenology. 2011 Oct; 197 (4): W737-46.

Patel SJ, Reede DL, Katz DS, Subramaniam R, Amorosa JK. Imaging the pregnant patient for nonobstetric conditions: algorithms and radiation dose considerations. Radiographics. 2007 Nov; 27 (6): 1705-22.

https://www.radiologyinfo.org/en/info/safety-xray

https://www.radiologyinfo.org/es/info/safety-hiw_09

https://rpop.iaea.org/RPOP/RPoP/Content-es/InformationFor/HealthProfessionals/1_Radiology/QuantitiesUnits.htm