A fan of the acclaimed game The Witcher 3 imagined what the game would look like from an overhead or aerial view, reminiscent of titles like Disco Elysium and the original Fallout entries. The best-selling RPG of 2015 has been praised for a number of well-tuned and innovative features, such as its stunning visuals and polished mission design. In fact, some players even consider certain side missions to be better than The Witcher 3’s main story.

The Witcher 3 has managed to maintain a passionate fan base since its launch more than six years ago. Its rich and vibrant world is courtesy of Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, author of a series of fantasy novels and short stories on which the franchise is based. Players take on the role of Geralt of Rivia, a legendary monster hunter who belongs to an organization known as the Warlocks. Geralt recovers from an amnesia spell in the third game, and the main story leads him to attempt to reunite with his long-lost adopted daughter, Ciri. The game employs the classic third-person perspective, allowing players to get a better view of the picturesque environments they will encounter on their adventure.

Less common than traditional third- and first-person perspectives is the isometric or overhead perspective, which places the virtual camera above the head of the player character. However, redditor Raywantstoplay has recreated The Witcher 3 in this style, giving the game a much more experimental aesthetic. Raywantstoplay makes direct reference to Disco Elysium both in the post title and in the comments, theorizing about a The Witcher game in which Geralt takes on a role similar to Harry du Bois, the protagonist of Disco Elysium.

Raywantstoplay does not explain if it is a screenshot of a modified version of the game or just a concept image, but the truth is that the appearance of the game is very different. Although the game architecture and Geralt and Ciri’s designs are mostly the same as in the base game, the single angle is enough to make the image almost unrecognizable. Isometric games do not allow players to control the camera, forcing each environment to be taken as a more static composition.

This appears to be the case with this image; since the shadows, structures and poses of the characters are striking and memorable. It would certainly be interesting to see a version of The Witcher 3 that takes this approach. Still, the original visuals for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt are impressive without the need for such changes.