Game consoles were and still are one of the spearheads of innovation in digital hardware and systems, but they are also one of the most expensive electronic entertainment devices. To this must be added other macroeconomic factors that make things not worth the same today as 25 years ago. Today, the PlayStation 5 is worth $ 500, a considerable figure, but if the original PS1 had gone on sale today, its price would be significantly higher.

The Ebuyer portal (via Gamingbible) analyzed different economic aspects to determine how much PS1 would cost if it were released today and the difference is almost what the PS5 costs, $ 500. While the original PS1 went on sale in the UK in 1995 for $ 299, if it went on sale today it would cost $ 789. Not only because of the huge generational leap in terms of technology, it is to be assumed that today’s inflation and taxes have nothing to do with those of the mid-90s and could vary from country to country.

For many, this console is simply priceless, as it was a golden age for video games where classics such as Final Fantasy VII, Metal Gear Solid, Tomb Raider, Crash Bandicoot, Gran Turismo and a very long etcetera. The beginning of a brand that endures to this day as one of the leading companies in the industry.

26 years after the launch of PS1, PS5 would already be around 14 million consoles sold and the company faces 2022 with the launch of long-awaited games such as Horizon Forbidden West, God of War: Ragnarok or Gran Turismo 7, which is still one of the referents of the genre after more than two decades. We will see with what more games and news the Japanese company surprises for next year.