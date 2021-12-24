A demake as careful as it is detailed.

The path of video games is inscrutable. Some trust the advancement of graphics power and processing speed of SSDs. Others, for some reason, believe that putting NFT’s in the video game industry is not the worst thing that has happened to the gaming world since the appearance of lootboxes. And then some people, oblivious to technological advances, but also far from pyramid scams, find their circle of comfort in the retro gaming industry. That is the reason why every time we see most impressive demakes of current games, such as the unborn Elden ring.

There are no words to talk about Elden Ring, or rather, they are missing to explain everything this video game means to millions of people. This is From Software’s most ambitious work to datehas brought together two masterminds like Hidetaka Miyazaki and George RR Martin to build a fascinating open world, and while the game is yet to come out, its fans need very little to create great things. Thus, the well-known Cloudless Studio Youtube account has shown a demake based on the gameplay that we saw a few months ago.

There is no doubt that Elden Ring can become one of the great sensations of the next few years. It has been more than ten years since From Software jumped from anonymity to stardom with titles like Demon’s Souls and Dark Souls and, to this day, the studio has always more than met the expectations that gamers put on their titles. Many lucky ones had the opportunity to test the Beta last November to shorten the wait, although the hype multiplied to many by the final game. Now, with February 25, 2022 marked on the calendar, we have to wait two months to enter the vast territory that we can travel in the Elden Ring with a question in mind. Build strength or dexterity?

Related topics: PlayStation

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe